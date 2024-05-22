Mahindra celebrates 20 years in SA with farmers at Nampo

At the 2024 Nampo Festival near Bothaville in the Free State, Mahindra South Africa drew a significant crowd with its extensive showcase of vehicles and agricultural equipment.

This year marks a special occasion for the company as it celebrates 20 years in the South African market, highlighted by its expansive display at the centre of the Grain SA exhibition grounds, conveniently located along the event’s newly paved walkway: Mahindra Street. Mahindra’s participation in the Nampo Festival is crucial for its South African division, reflecting its long-standing relationship with the local farming community. Farmers were among the first to embrace Mahindra’s initial offerings, helping the brand establish a foothold in the market.

Over the years, as Mahindra evolved from a niche player to a major automotive contender, its presence at Nampo has grown correspondingly.

The highlight of Mahindra’s display is the special edition Scorpio-N Adventure, celebrating the model’s recognition as the 2024 Adventure SUV of the Year and the Motor Enthusiasts’ Choice for 2024. This edition features enhanced off-road capabilities with custom bumpers, off-road tyres, raised suspension, and underbody protection. Additionally, it boasts a specially designed roof rack and an extra roof-mounted shelf inside the luggage compartment.

Mahindra’s line-up at the festival isn’t just about showcasing their award-winning models. The display includes the full range of Mahindra’s bakkies and SUVs, emphasising their suitability for the agricultural sector. Vehicles like the Scorpio-N and the Pik Up Karoo Dusk were available for test drives on the Nampo off-road track, providing visitors with a hands-on experience.

For the farming community, Mahindra’s robust and versatile vehicles present a solid alternative to those offered by Ford and Toyota. Their durability and off-road prowess make them particularly well-suited for the demanding conditions of agricultural work.

Rajesh Gupta, the CEO of Mahindra South Africa, expressed his appreciation for the farming community’s ongoing support, noting that their feedback has been instrumental in shaping the automaker’s product offerings.

“[South Africa’s] farming community was one of the first to welcome Mahindra and to approve of our range of authentic bakkies and SUVs,” he said. “They have continued to support Mahindra and provide us with valuable insights into their use of our vehicles and their requirements for future products. With this in mind, we always look forward to the Nampo Harvest Day festival.”

