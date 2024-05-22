Suzuki gains momentum in the pre-owned vehicle market

Suzuki is making significant strides in the used car market. In April 2024, used car sales increased by 7% year-on-year, reaching R11.7b. However, the fewer public holidays in April this year may not provide an accurate year-on-year comparison.

In the used car sector, Volkswagen held its second position behind Toyota, despite losing that spot to Suzuki in new vehicle sales. Toyota led with 4 929 units sold, followed by Volkswagen with 3 903 units and Ford with 2 943 units. Although Suzuki is still trailing Volkswagen, it moved up two places in April, from ninth to seventh in the top 10 brand sales rankings.

“Suzuki has a reputation for reliability and affordability, both factors that have driven the brand’s popularity,” says George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.

The popularity of Suzuki’s compact hatchback, the Suzuki Swift, reflects the growing demand for the Japanese brand. Over the past year, used car sales of the Swift surged by 128.4%, propelling it from the 26th spot in April 2023 to the eighth in April 2024, according to AutoTrader’s used car sales data.

Customers can purchase a three-year-old Suzuki Swift with an average mileage of 36 708km for R185 237, slightly lower than the R189 097 price in April 2023. It offers affordability, style and fuel efficiency.

The Ford Ranger continues to lead in used model sales with just over 1 510 units sold, maintaining a competitive edge over the Toyota Hilux.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen’s Polo Vivo 1.4 remains the best-selling variant in the used car market, followed by the VW Polo 1.0TSI and Toyota Hilux 2.8GD-6.

With inflation rising and consumers feeling the financial pinch, the focus is increasingly on pricing, running costs and value for money.

The used car market is becoming the go-to for those seeking better prices, specifications and quality that might be out of reach when buying new.

Source: Nikki Chennells.