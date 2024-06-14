BMW 2 Series receives extremely mild exterior updates

Built upon the 3 Series platform, the two-door 2 Series has proven popular by blending sporty and premium.

All variants of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé come standard with the M Sport Package. The new exterior features include colour shades like new shades like Vegas Red and Skyscraper Grey while light alloy wheels and sleek trim strips are a few other key updates. Inside, modern seat upholstery and advanced digital services, like the BMW iDrive with QuickSelect, are poised to elevate the driving experience. The new BMW 2 Series Coupé comes with a host of standard features, including heated sports seats, M leather steering wheel, ambient lighting, and advanced digital services. The M240i xDrive Coupé adds sun protection glazing, and all models benefit from enhanced safety features like Parking Assistant, front collision warning, and lane departure warning.

BMW has stated that the objective for the designers and engineers was to embody the spirit of the legendary BMW 02 Series from the 1960s. It continues to feature four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines and the classic rear-wheel drive combination while the standout BMW M240i Coupé includes a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine with xDrive. On the topic of powertrains, the entry-level BMW 218i Coupé features a 115kW petrol engine, while the BMW 220i and BMW 230i Coupé models offer 135kW and 180kW power plants respectively. On the other hand, the BMW 220d Coupé features a 140kW oil burner paired with 48V mild hybrid technology.

Perched atop the others is the aforementioned M240i which puts out a healthy 285kW from the B58 motor which helps it hurtle to 100km/h from a standstill in only 4.3 seconds. All models come with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission, with the M240i xDrive Coupé featuring the Adaptive M Chassis and M sport differential for superior handling. The M Sport suspension, standard on four-cylinder models, enhances agility and cornering dynamics.

Inside, the BMW 2 Series Coupé is more digitally advanced than its predecessor. The BMW Curved Display, featuring a 12.3-inch Information Display and a 14.9-inch Control Display, supports the latest BMW iDrive system based on BMW Operating System 8.5. This system simplifies vehicle control through touch and voice commands, reducing the need for physical buttons.

BMW offers various packages for further customisation. The new Premium Package includes Comfort Access, adaptive LED headlights, and wireless charging. The Innovation Package adds the Driving Assistant and Parking Assistant Plus options, while the M Technology Package for the M240i Coupé optimizes cooling and braking systems for track performance.

Set to continue being produced at BMW’s San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico, the global market can expect it to arrive on showroom floors around August, with South Africa expected to receive units shortly thereafter. Pricing remains unconfirmed but usual increases are expected.

