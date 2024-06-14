Network Sport

Loftus Versfeld up for URC final

Reports initially suggested the Vodacom Bulls' homeground won't be able to host the final if they were to progress.

1 hour ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read
Loftus Versfeld. Photo: Caxton Local Media.

The Vodacom URC has officially confirmed that Loftus Versfeld is among the potential venues for next week’s grand final.

The Vodacom Bulls will tomorrow host eight-time champions Leinster in the semi-finals, before defending champions Munster take on Glasgow Warriors in Limerick.

In order to host the final, the Vodacom Bulls will need to beat Leinster and hope that Franco Smith’s Glasgow produce an upset and scalp number-one ranked Munster.

Watch: Loftus a playoff fortress

Reports suggested that Loftus Versfeld would be unable to host the final due to the presidential inauguration taking place in Pretoria on the same day, with the Bulls potentially having to move across to Soweto.

However, the URC confirmed on its official website that Loftus is one of three venues that can host the final, along with Leinster’s Croke Park and Munster’s Thomond Park.

Jake White will welcome the news that his side could play on their home turf, should they get past a Leinster side packed with Ireland internationals.

The Bulls have lost just once at home this season – to Munster on April 20 – and their only play-off blemish at Loftus is a 2013 Super Rugby semi-final loss to the Brumbies.

