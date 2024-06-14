Loftus Versfeld up for URC final

The Vodacom URC has officially confirmed that Loftus Versfeld is among the potential venues for next week’s grand final.

The Vodacom Bulls will tomorrow host eight-time champions Leinster in the semi-finals, before defending champions Munster take on Glasgow Warriors in Limerick.

“This is the dress rehearsal of the Test Match that’s at Loftus.” For South Africa #FillUpLoftus TICKETS: https://t.co/gwQNRqgeEu #HomeAdvantage pic.twitter.com/cCa0MYqana — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) June 14, 2024

In order to host the final, the Vodacom Bulls will need to beat Leinster and hope that Franco Smith’s Glasgow produce an upset and scalp number-one ranked Munster.

Watch: Loftus a playoff fortress

Reports suggested that Loftus Versfeld would be unable to host the final due to the presidential inauguration taking place in Pretoria on the same day, with the Bulls potentially having to move across to Soweto.

However, the URC confirmed on its official website that Loftus is one of three venues that can host the final, along with Leinster’s Croke Park and Munster’s Thomond Park.

Jake White will welcome the news that his side could play on their home turf, should they get past a Leinster side packed with Ireland internationals.

The Bulls have lost just once at home this season – to Munster on April 20 – and their only play-off blemish at Loftus is a 2013 Super Rugby semi-final loss to the Brumbies.

