Five-door Suzuki Jimny makes practical sense

The Suzuki Jimny is a legendary off-road icon, but the practically-compromised three-door variant has always left it wanting. Thankfully, the call has been answered and the range is now a five-door sibling richer.

A favourite among off-road enthusiasts and city drivers alike, the Jimny is not just an SUV; it’s a lifestyle statement. And the new five-door blends the fun of the original three-door with added space. Thankfully, the extra doors failed to compromise its legendary off-road capabilities. With the wheelbase extended to 2 590mm, the five-door model offers more space while maintaining its iconic design.

One of the standout features of the new five-door Jimny is its ability to comfortably accommodate five passengers. The added rear doors make getting in and out so much easier, whether you’re loading up for a weekend camping trip or simply chauffeuring friends around town. Inside, you’ll find familiar Jimny touches, like the upright dashboard and commanding driving position, along with new conveniences like a 50:50 split rear bench and increased luggage space.

Keeping it ‘Jimny’

But don’t let the added practicality fool you. This Jimny is as fun to drive as ever! The plucky SUV handled the Cape Wineland’s gravel roads with aplomb, proving that it’s more than capable of tackling bumpy terrain with ease. The same 1.5l petrol engine powers the five-door variant, delivering 75kW and 130N.m of torque, ensuring that the thrill of the drive remains uncompromised.

But as is customary, shall we say, with the Jimny, road holding is not its strongest suit. It is susceptible to strong winds and the engine noise increases when you reach the national speed limit. Yet, these are expected and accepted Jimny traits.

For those who love the outdoors, the Jimny’s ability to switch between 2H, 4H, and 4 Low Range modes means you can confidently venture off the beaten track. The AllGrip Pro system enhances traction and control, making light work in challenging conditions. Whether navigating rocky trails or splashing through muddy puddles, the Jimny’s solid axles and impressive ground clearance ensure a smooth ride.

Inside, the added space doesn’t just mean more room for passengers. It also translates to increased storage for your adventure gear. The rear seats can fold flat, creating ample room for everything from camping equipment to sports gear. And if you enjoy sleeping under the stars, the five-door version’s seats fold into two lay-flat beds, perfect for those impromptu overnight stays in nature.

The five-door Jimny doesn’t just perform well – it looks good doing it. Suzuki managed to maintain the three-door’s iconic design with its upright grille, round headlamps, and square edges, while seamlessly integrating the extra doors. The result is a vehicle that stays true to its roots but offers more functionality for modern drivers.

With options like the GL and GLX specifications, and features such as a nine-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Jimny ensures you’re always connected and entertained. The GLX even adds a touch of luxury with a leather-clad steering wheel and automatic climate control, making every journey a comfortable experience.

Fast stats:

Model: Suzuki Jimny 1.5 GLX AllGrip 5-Door Manual

Suzuki Jimny 1.5 GLX AllGrip 5-Door Manual Price: R457 900

R457 900 Engine: 1.5l, petrol

1.5l, petrol Power: 75kW @ 6 000rpm

75kW @ 6 000rpm Torque: 130N.m @ 4 000rpm

130N.m @ 4 000rpm Gears: Five-speed, manual

Five-speed, manual Drive: 4×4

4×4 Ground clearance: 210mm

210mm Economy: 6.3l/100km (claimed)

6.3l/100km (claimed) Service plan: Four-years/60 000km

Four-years/60 000km Warranty: Five-years/200 000km

