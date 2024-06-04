Major motor manufacturers collaborate on future engine technology

Toyota Motor Corporation, Subaru Corporation and Mazda Motor Corporation have committed to developing new engines tailored to electrification and carbon neutrality. These engines aim to optimise integration with electric drive units, transforming vehicle packaging with more compact designs and decarbonising internal combustion engines (ICEs) by making them compatible with various carbon-neutral fuels.

Innovative collaboration

Toyota, Subaru, and Mazda have long understood their customers’ diverse lifestyles, leading them to develop signature engines that represent their brands and cater to unique needs. This collaboration focuses on expanding options for decarbonisation by evolving engines in tune with the future energy environment.

Shared vision for carbon neutrality

“In order to provide our customers with diverse options to achieve carbon neutrality, it is necessary to take on the challenge of evolving engines that are in tune with the energy environment of the future. The three companies, which share the same aspirations, will refine engine technologies through friendly competition,” said Koji Sato, the president and CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation.

This partnership highlights the role future engines will play in achieving carbon neutrality. The next generation of engines will not only improve standalone performance, but also optimise integration with electric drive units, leveraging the advantages of each.

Compact and efficient design

The new engines will revolutionise vehicle packaging with more compact designs, allowing for lower hoods and improved aerodynamics. This innovation will contribute to better fuel efficiency and compliance with strict emissions regulations. The engines will also be made carbon neutral by shifting away from fossil fuels and offering compatibility with alternatives like e-fuel, biofuels, and liquid hydrogen.

Signature engines and carbon-neutral fuels

Each company brings its iconic engines to the collaboration. Subaru brings the horizontally opposed engine with low vibration and a lower centre of gravity – Toyota the inline-four engine that balances high output and thermal efficiency and Mazda’s brings its rotary engine.

These engines will be enhanced to run on CN fuels, which have net zero CO2 emissions across their lifecycle. CN fuels include e-fuel made from hydrogen and carbon dioxide, and biofuels derived from biomass.

Source: MotorPress