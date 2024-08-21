Motorcycle racing joins South African Endurance Series

The South African Endurance Series (SAES) is popular among motorsport fans. A new collaboration between the endurance series and the Motorcycle Racing Series SA (MRSSA) brings together a diverse range of racing disciplines, promising increased excitement for fans and improved competition opportunities.

MRSSA, facing rising costs, saw the partnership as a strategic move to share resources and expand its audience. The series will introduce six classes to the SA Endurance events, including the highly anticipated 1000 Unlimited open superbike category.

SAES CEO Wayne Riddell expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, highlighting the mutual benefits for organisations and fans. The addition of motorcycle racing enhances the overall appeal of the SAES, offering spectators more action for their money.

This exciting collaboration marks a significant step forward for motorsport and its competitors in South Africa.

Source: MotorPress