Omoda C9 PHEV: Here’s pricing and specs

Omoda officially launched its potent C9 PHEV in South Africa yesterday. Stay tuned for driving impressions, but in the meantime, here is pricing and specification of the flagship model.

Heralded as the most powerful drivetrain within the Omoda product lineup, the Omoda C9 PHEV is equipped with the Chinese manufacturer’s latest wares, which also include a continuous damping control all-wheel system, a sizable 34kWh battery pack and a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission. What gives it the claim of Omoda’s most powerful powertrain is the 440kW and 915Nm derived from a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine combined with four electric motors.

The SUV offers some decent performance on paper, with Omoda claiming it can hit 100km/h from a standstill in 4.9s which is enough to have it rival some high-end performance SUVs from Europe. This performance may not be the contributing factor for buyers, but instead its 150km pure EV driving range and claimed 1 100km combined range. To replenish the battery, the C9 PHEV is capable of accepting DC fast charging which can get it from 30% to 80% charge in just 25 minutes.

At launch, South Africa has only received the full-house Explore model which includes niceties such as 20-inch wheels, Nappa leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and heated seats. Other luxury appointments include 256 ambient lighting options to choose from, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay operated on a 25.6-inch display and a head-up display for the driver.

Omoda C9 PHEV pricing

Omoda C9 PHEV – R999 000

The Chinese automaker offers a 10-year/unlimited range battery warranty which defaults to a 10-year or 200 000km after the first owner.

