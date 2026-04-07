8 most fuel-efficient vehicles in SA for under R300k

Having already covered the most fuel-efficient hatchbacks and most fuel-efficient compact sport utility vehicles (SUVs) available in South Africa in 2026, we now take a closer look at the eight most fuel-efficient vehicles, with claimed fuel consumption figures of 5.0l/100km or lower, that’s priced from under R300 000 in our market. As mentioned, it is worth noting that the figures below are what each respective manufacturer claims and doesn’t necessarily correlate with CAR magazine’s real-world fuel consumption testing.

8. Suzuki Ignis 1.2 GLX AMT – R293 900

Available with the choice of either a five-speed manual or AMT automated manual transmission (AMT) with the same number of cogs, the Suzuki Ignis employs a 1.2l, four-cylinder petrol engine developing 61kW and 113Nm. The AMT-equipped variant sips a claimed 4.9l/100km.

7. Suzuki Dzire – from R229 900

Powered by the same 60kW/112Nm 1.2l, three-cylinder motor as the new Swift, and available with the same transmission options, Suzuki’s Dzire budget-oriented sedan returns a claimed 4.4 and 4.5l/100km in the manual and continuously variable transmission (CVT) models, respectively.

6. Suzuki Swift – from R227 900

Our 2026 Top 12 Best Buys winner in the ‘Budget car’ segment, the fourth-generation Suzuki Swift sports a new 1.2l, three-cylinder petrol engine producing 60kW and 112Nm. The Swift’s three-pot is available with either a five-speed manual or a CVT transmission. Equipped with the former and latter, the naturally aspirated unit returns a claimed 4.4 and 4.6l/100 km, respectively. The Swift is also one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles CAR magazine tested in 2025.

5. Tata Tiago – from R189 900

Priced from R189 900, the Tata Tiago employs a 1.2l, three-cylinder engine developing 63kW and 113Nm. The atmospheric unit can be had with either a five-speed manual or AMT with the same number of cogs. Tata claims the Tiago returns 5.0l/100km.

4. Suzuki Celerio – from R188 900

Despite being powered by the same 49kW/89Nm 1.0l engine as the S-Presso, which is available from a lower starting price, the Suzuki Celerio is slightly more frugal, returning a claimed average fuel consumption of 4.2l/100km when coupled with a five-speed AMT. The manual derivative returns 4.4l/100km.

3. Toyota Vitz – R180 600

Based on the Suzuki Celerio, the Toyota Vitz employs the same 49kW/89Nm 1.0l mill. As such, it matches its Suzuki step-cousin’s claimed consumption of 4.2 and 4.4l/100km for the AMT and manual derivatives, respectively.

2. Suzuki S-Presso – R178 900

The Suzuki S-Presso is powered by a 1.0l, three-cylinder engine producing 49kW and 89Nm. Suzuki claims the S-Presso returns an average fuel consumption of 4.4l/100km when paired with a five-speed manual, and 4.6l/100km for the AMT variants.

1. Renault Kwid – from R178 799

Priced from R178 799, the Renault Kwid tops the list of most affordable passenger cars in SA. The Kwid’s 1.0l three-pot, which produces 50kW and 91Nm, can be had with either a five-speed manual or an AMT with a similar number of cogs. The Kwid returns a claimed fuel consumption of 4.9l/100km.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post 8 most fuel-efficient vehicles in SA for under R300k appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.