New VW T-Roc available for pre-order

The new T-Roc is now available to pre-order. The local arm of the German automaker has expressed that this decision comes with buyers wanting to secure their place in the T-Roc order book ahead of its official launch in early September 2026.

The R-Line trim level, second-generation T-Roc features a ‘more confident and athletic appearance’. All models will feature LED head and taillamps and daytime-running lights as standard. Select spec levels will gain VW’s IQ. Light matrix LED items, which include Dynamic Light Assist, and front and rear illuminated light strips.

Stepping inside, the box-fresh T-Roc’s redesigned interior features VW’s latest Digital Cockpit instrumentation and a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replete with the Wolfsburg brand’s Wireless App-Connect setup.

Park Assist and a rear-view camera array are included as standard across the range. Several advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are also present depending on the trim grade, with the firm’s IQ. Drive package available as an option.

The latter includes front assist with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring, side assist, rear traffic alert, an exit warning system, lane keeping system with traffic jam assist and emergency assist.

Based on VW’s MQB evo platform, which also underpins the Tiguan and Tayron, the box-fresh T-Roc’s bodywork measures 4 373mm in length (up 122mm over the outgoing model) and 1 828mm in width (up 9mm). The wheelbase has increased, too – by 28mm to 2 631mm.

According to the company, the increase in exterior dimensions has translated to a roomier cabin. VW claims a boot capacity of 475 litres (up 30 litres compared to the previous iteration).

Locally, the new T-Roc will be powered by VW’s familiar 1.4TSI powertrain, coupled with the carmaker’s eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission. The 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit produces 110kW and 250Nm of torque – the latter available from a low 1 500r/min to 3 500r/min.

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