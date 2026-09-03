Win a Hilux built for the ultimate South African braai

South Africans could soon be braaiing in style with a chance to win a fully customised Toyota Hilux, complete with a built-in grill, fridge and off-road upgrades, in Eskort’s latest competition.

Eskort has teamed up with Checkers and Toyota for its Braai-Lux campaign, which celebrates South Africa’s braai culture by putting a customised Hilux up for grabs. The winner will also get to enjoy an exclusive braai with two-time Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Bongi Mbonambi, an Eskort ambassador.

Sponsored by Toyota and customised by Halfway Toyota Honeydew and Ironman 4×4, the Braai-Lux is based on the Hilux 2.8GD-6 4×4 Double Cab Raider. It features a Megamaster grill, dual fridge/freezer, roller drawer system, Bossenberg canopy, Dometic roof rack and 270-degree awning, along with a front bull bar, spotlights, suspension upgrades and off-road tyres sponsored by Tyremart.

The cabin has also been customised with Takla seat covers, a dashboard cover and carpets.

The Hilux is powered by Toyota’s 2.8l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, producing 150kW and 500N.m of torque through a six-speed automatic transmission and part-time 4×4 system. The standard Hilux 2.8GD-6 4×4 Double Cab Raider is priced from R892 900.

How to win the Braai-Lux

Entering the competition is straightforward. Customers must purchase any participating Eskort product at Checkers in-store or through Sixty60 and swipe their Xtra Savings card. Each qualifying purchase earns an entry, with the competition running until November 22.

“Eskort has been part of South African braais for generations, so this campaign gives us the opportunity to put our brand right at the centre of one of the country’s most loved traditions,” said Eskort CEO Arnold Prinsloo.

He said the partnership with Checkers, Toyota and Mbonambi had brought together three major brands and a well-known sporting personality to create a distinctly South African campaign.

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