Kaiyi electric brand confirmed for SA

One of the many surprises of the Kyalami Festival of Motoring in August, Dongfeng showcased what is likely to become South Africa’s most affordable electric vehicle range in the shape of the Kaiyi brand, reports The Citizen.

Set to be distributed by E Auto Motor South Africa, which handles importation of the Dongfeng brand, the pair of Kaiyi models showcased at the event comprised the e-Qute 04 hatch and the bigger X3 compact SUV known as the Showjet in some markets.

Founded 12-years ago as a low-cost brand by Chery under the Cowin Auto brand, its transfer to the Yibin Automobile Industry Development Investment in 2018 saw it renamed to Kaiyi four years later.

While Chery maintains a minor stake in the brand, E Auto Motor will be the sole importer and distributor without any input from Chery South Africa.

EQ04

Introduced in China three years ago, the e-Qute 04 will be renamed EQ04 and have a sticker price of between R280 000 and R300 000 when it goes on sale.

EQ04 could become South Africa’s most affordable EV. Photo: Charl Bosch

Known as the Shiyue Max in its home market, Max making referring to it having five-doors instead of the normal Shiyue’s three, the EQ04 has the following dimensions:

Length: 3 725mm

Wheelbase: 2 520mm

Height: 1 608mm

Width: 1 700mm

Reported to have between 237 and 960-litres of boot space, power comes from a 28-kWh battery pack that powers a single 40kW/110Nm electric motor mounted on the front axle.

The claimed range, based on China’s CLTC cycle, is 310km.

EQ05

Second to arrive, the X3/Showjet will be called EQ05 and will have a projected price tag between R520 000 and R550 000.

EQ05 was shown as having the same frontal design as the Jetour X50e sold in Indonesia. Photo: Charl Bosch

Its rear-end design appearing identical to that of the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, with the front being derived from the rebadged Jetour X50e in Indonesia, the EQ05 has the following dimensions:

Length: 4 443mm

Wheelbase: 2 632mm

Height: 1 646mm

Width: 1 831mm

While powered by the same 1.5-litre engine as the Tiggo 4 Pro in China, with or without turbocharging, for South Africa, it will utilise a 59.6-kWh battery pack powering a single 120kW/280Nm electric motor.

According to E Auto Motor, the EQ05 will manage 410km on a single charge and get from 0-100km/h in 8.9 seconds.

More soon

Likely to arrive either before year-end or in early 2027, exact details about EQ04 and EQ05 will only be announced once an official launch date is set.

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