These are SA’s five best-selling bakkies in August

In August a total of 57 898 new vehicles were sold in South Africa. Light commercial vehicles, which include bakkies, accounted for 23.7% of the total, with 13 727 units sold.

Car Magazine’s highlighted the top 10 best-selling car brands and top 10 best-selling passenger cars in South Africa in August. Now, we turn our attention to the local bakkie market and the five best-selling models in the eighth month of the year.

Top 5 best-selling bakkies in SA in August 2026

Maintaining its strong lead in the local bakkie market, the Toyota Hilux topped the chart in August, with 3 881 units sold. We sampled the ninth-generation Hilux in Namibia in June 2026.

The Ford Ranger took second place with 2 372 units, while the Isuzu D-Max completed the top three with 2 005 sales.

Toyota Hilux – 3 881 units Ford Ranger – 2 372 units Isuzu D-Max – 2 005 units Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up – 612 units GWM P-Series – 588 units

Missing out on a podium finish, the Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up recorded 612 sales to take fourth place.

The GWM P-Series rounded out the top five with 588 units sold. The range will soon be joined by the P500 with a 3.0-litre turbodiesel engine, which is set to join GWM’s local portfolio.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post Top 5 best-selling bakkies in South Africa – August 2026 appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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