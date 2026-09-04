These are SA’s five best-selling bakkies in August
Toyota’s new Hilux continues to dominate the local market, while Ford and Isuzu battle for the remaining podium places.
In August a total of 57 898 new vehicles were sold in South Africa. Light commercial vehicles, which include bakkies, accounted for 23.7% of the total, with 13 727 units sold.
Car Magazine’s highlighted the top 10 best-selling car brands and top 10 best-selling passenger cars in South Africa in August. Now, we turn our attention to the local bakkie market and the five best-selling models in the eighth month of the year.
Top 5 best-selling bakkies in SA in August 2026
Maintaining its strong lead in the local bakkie market, the Toyota Hilux topped the chart in August, with 3 881 units sold. We sampled the ninth-generation Hilux in Namibia in June 2026.
The Ford Ranger took second place with 2 372 units, while the Isuzu D-Max completed the top three with 2 005 sales.
- Toyota Hilux – 3 881 units
- Ford Ranger – 2 372 units
- Isuzu D-Max – 2 005 units
- Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up – 612 units
- GWM P-Series – 588 units
Missing out on a podium finish, the Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up recorded 612 sales to take fourth place.
The GWM P-Series rounded out the top five with 588 units sold. The range will soon be joined by the P500 with a 3.0-litre turbodiesel engine, which is set to join GWM’s local portfolio.
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The post Top 5 best-selling bakkies in South Africa – August 2026 appeared first on CAR Magazine.
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