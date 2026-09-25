500 and counting: Garden Route parkrunner reaches a remarkable milestone

Rob Green has completed 500 parkruns, reaching the remarkable milestone at tomorrow’s (September 26) 506th Knysna parkrun, reports Knysna-Plett Herald.

For Green, the achievement is about far more than the 5km course he has completed so many times. His parkrun journey has taken him to venues around the world, combining travel with his commitment to one of the world’s best-known community running and walking movements.

More than 200 participants turn out

On a glorious sunny morning, perfect for a brisk run or leisurely walk, more than 200 participants turned out for the weekly Knysna event, many accompanied by their four-legged friends on leashes.

Parkrun has become a familiar part of Saturday mornings across South Africa since the first local event was held in Johannesburg in 2011. The free 5km events now take place at venues across the country, welcoming runners, walkers and people of all ages and abilities.

Knysna’s own parkrun began on January 31, 2014, after local runner Kenny Wilkinson brought the concept to the town. What started with about 146 participants has grown into a much-loved weekly tradition, with hundreds regularly turning out.

For Green, however, Saturday’s milestone was personal. His 500 finishes are a testament to consistency, perseverance and a love of parkrun that has taken him well beyond his home event in Knysna.

While there were the usual personal goals being chased and competition at the front of the field, the morning belonged largely to Green and the achievement that has taken years of Saturday mornings to reach.

At the sharp end of the field, Sibonele Human was first across the finish line, with regular front-runner Tyler Abrahams finishing second. Shine Brooks was the first woman home.

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