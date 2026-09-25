Watch: Joburg boxer takes fight to Tokyo

Joburg South boxer Ricardo ‘Magic Man’ Malajika steps into unfamiliar territory at Tokyo’s Toyota Arena on Sunday (September 27) to fight Tomoya Tsuboi for the vacant WBC super flyweight world title.

According to the Southern Courier the co-feature bout on a major card pits Malajika’s fight-tested power against Tsuboi’s precision.

On paper, matching a 19-fight veteran against an opponent with only three professional bouts appears to give Malajika a significant advantage.

In reality, Tsuboi is a fast-tracked Japanese fighter who will have home advantage on his side.

The Tokyo fight will also be a first for Malajika, whose professional career has so far played out at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.

Stepping into a ring thousands of kilometres from home adds another challenge as the 19-fight veteran faces an opponent fighting in front of his home crowd.

Malajika remains unfazed by the magnitude of the occasion.

“As a fighter, you’ve got to feel and enjoy every moment of pressure,” says Malajika.

“To be a great champion, you’ve got to handle the pressure very well, which I think I am doing. The pressure will always be there no matter what you do in life – it’s how you handle it and how you come out of the situation that makes you a champion.”

Watch video here:

@southern.courier Malajika takes hard road to glory in Tokyo world title showdown The South African veteran leaves his comfortable home base to challenge a fast-tracked local favourite for the WBC super flyweight belt. Full article on southerncourier.co.za ♬ original sound – Southern Courier

The timing also aligns with a historic milestone.

The fight falls exactly four decades after Malajika’s manager, SA Boxing Hall of Famer Brian Mitchell, won his first world title at Sun City on September 27, 1986.

With Mitchell in his corner, Malajika will have a former world champion beside him as he attempts to win a world title on foreign soil.

“God’s timing is the best. I just did my part, and altogether it works as one magical situation,” says Malajika.

Tsuboi has hometown backing, but Malajika brings experience, technical ability and the support of the Joburg South community.

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