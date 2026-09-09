GWM South Africa confirms Wey brand arrival for 2027

Great Wall Motors (GWM) South Africa has re-iterated that its upscale Wey division remains on track to be introduced in 2027, reports The Citizen.

Ultra plush

Back in May, Baoding-based GWM announced that the sub-brand it founded a decade ago as a step up from Haval will become a reality in the new year, led by the V9X, which went on sale in China in March this year.

While nothing has been said since, GWM South Africa said at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last month that Wey will become a reality in 2027, though it didn’t reveal further details.

However, the presentation slide showed only the V9X, which not only rides on a completely new platform but has also been classified as a six-seat SUV rather than an MPV.

V9X leading the way

Its platform moniker simply being called One, the V9X has the following dimensions:

Length : 5 299mm

: 5 299mm Wheelbase : 3 150mm

: 3 150mm Height : 1 825mm

: 1 825mm Width: 2 025mm

Dual-motor plug-in hybrid

Utilising a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the V9X offers a choice of two combustion engines, backed by three battery packs and two electric motors across all models.

Standard

In base Luxury form, the V9X combines a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with a 66.6-kWh battery for a total output of 450kW/790Nm.

Able to get form 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and on to 210km/h, the Luxury has an electric-only WLTP range of 312 km and a combined of 1 361km.

Moving up to the Ulta Luxury sees the 1.5-litre engine making way for a 2.0-litre which, in combination with the same sized battery pack, produces a combined 500kW/930Nm.

According to Wey, the Ultra Luxury will go from 0 to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 225km/h. The EV-only range is 312km, and the total with the combustion engine is 1 343km.

Extended

At the top of the range, the so-called Extended models still provide seating for six, but have an overall length of 5 299mm and wheelbase of 3 150mm.

Curiously, the One platform only supports 400-volts whereas an 800-volt setup applies to the ‘normal’ models.

Although powered by the same combustion engine as the Ultra Luxury, the W9X Extended Luxury uses a 55.4-kWh battery which sees power increase to 510kW, but torque drop to 862Nm.

As with its siblings, it will set get from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and hit 210km/h, however, its all-electric range is 240km and combined with the combustion engine included, 1 355km.

Sitting at the top of the range, the Extended Executive uses an 80-kWh battery and the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol for a total output of 550kW/930Nm.

The most powerful V9X derivative, it has the performance figures as the Luxury, but with the most ranges at 363km and 1 377km respectively.

Charge

Aside from the dual-motors, powered is routed to the ground via an industry-first four-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

At the same time, ultra fast DC charging will require a waiting time of a mere nine to 15 minutes from 30-80% depending on the size of the battery pack.

More in 2027

Priced from 331 800 to 389 800 yuan, which equates to between R788 181 and R925 958 when directly converted and without taxes, GWM South Africa will most likely only announce final spec and price details in the new year.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.