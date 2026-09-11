Motoring

New Tucson brings Santa Fe hybrid power to SA

A petrol-electric setup and all-wheel drive could give the popular SUV a significant boost when it arrives next year.

4 minutes ago
Car Magazine 1 minute read
The next-generation Hyundai Tucson is expected to arrive in South Africa next year with a hybrid powertrain. Photo: Hyundai

The new Hyundai Tucson will arrive in South Africa in the third quarter of 2027, with Hyundai confirming that the next-generation SUV will be powered by the same hybrid powertrain as the current Santa Fe.

The confirmation came at the launch of the updated Creta and facelifted Staria. Hyundai’s local office confirmed that the new Tucson will use a 1.6l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with an electric motor.

In the Santa Fe, this hybrid powertrain produces combined outputs of 175kW and 367N.m, with drive sent to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. Hyundai claims combined average fuel consumption of 7.5 L/100km, while Car Magazine’s road test returned a real-world figure of 7.38L/100km.

The current Tucson range in South Africa is offered with a choice of two engines: a 2.0l four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 2.0l, four-cylinder turbodiesel. The petrol engine produces 115kW and 192N.m and is paired exclusively with front-wheel drive, while the turbodiesel develops 137kW and 416N.m.

In executive specification, the turbodiesel is paired with front-wheel drive, while the flagship N Line features all-wheel drive.

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The post 2027 Hyundai Tucson confirmed for South Africa – here’s when it’s coming appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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