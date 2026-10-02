3 Randfontein archers selected for national competition

Three Hoërskool Riebeeckrand High School learners will aim for national honours when they represent their school at a national archery competition in Jeffreys Bay from September 29 to October 3, reports Randfontein Herald.

Theresia Cilliers, Riaan Cilliers and Casey-Lee Adam qualified for the national event after showcasing the skill and dedication needed to reach the stage.

The trio will compete against archers from across the country, with the event offering a chance to test their abilities and gain experience at a higher level.

Riebeeckrand hopes their preparation pays off as they aim for national honours.