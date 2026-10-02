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3 Randfontein archers selected for national competition

A trio of talented West Rand archers are heading for the coast, where they will put their skills to the test at a national archery competition.

13 hours ago
Maverick Gqoba Less than a minute
Theresia Cilliers, Riaan Cilliers and Casey-Lee Adam will be competing together in the national archery competition. Photo: Supplied

Three Hoërskool Riebeeckrand High School learners will aim for national honours when they represent their school at a national archery competition in Jeffreys Bay from September 29 to October 3, reports Randfontein Herald.

Theresia Cilliers, Riaan Cilliers and Casey-Lee Adam qualified for the national event after showcasing the skill and dedication needed to reach the stage.

The trio will compete against archers from across the country, with the event offering a chance to test their abilities and gain experience at a higher level.

Riebeeckrand hopes their preparation pays off as they aim for national honours.

13 hours ago
Maverick Gqoba Less than a minute

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Maverick Gqoba

A loyal West Rand resident, Maverick is a skilled radio journalist with a National Diploma in Media Studies from Boston Media House (2021), majoring in Radio Broadcasting and minoring in Journalism. Known for being adaptable, solution-driven and a strong team player, he excels in written and verbal reporting, video production, photography and other core journalism functions. Maverick joined the Herald team on 2 February 2026 and is passionate about serving society.

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