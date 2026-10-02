Motoring

Isuzu D-Max ranks among top-selling vehicles

September recorded a 12.7% increase in vehicle sales, with more than 61 000 vehicles sold.

13 hours ago
Charl Bosch 3 minutes read
Isuzu D-Max was one of the biggest winners in September’s record sales uptake of more than 60 000 vehicles. Photo: Isuzu

South Africa’s new vehicle sales recorded not only its 23rd month of consecutive increases in September, but after numerous attempts, finally breached sales of 60 000 units for the first time, reports The Citizen.

D-Max surprises

In a further uptake from August, 15 models sold more than 1 000 units, once again headed by the Toyota Hilux with 3 769 and the Volkswagen Polo Vivo with 2 553.

While the top two remained unchanged from August, the Isuzu D-Max emerged as the biggest top 10 gainer, jumping three places from sixth to third with an offset of 2 551 units.

This saw it displace the Ford Ranger as the second best-selling bakkie behind the Hilux, with the Blue Oval’s offering dropping a notch from third in August to fourth in September on 2 502.

Also falling down one place from fourth to fifth, the combination of the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo Cross, under the Tiggo 4 banner, remained the best-selling imported and Chinese vehicle on 2 251.

Taking sixth place, one down from August, the Suzuki Swift registered 2 012 sales, followed by the Toyota Corolla Cross, which stayed seventh on 1 964.

In eighth place, the Toyota Starlet swapped places with the Hyundai Grand i10 with respective sales of 1 573 and 1 526.

Completing an even split between imported and locally produced vehicles in the top 10, the Toyota Starlet Cross jumped two places from August’s 12th to finish 10th in September on 1 478.

Best-selling brands

Out of the best-selling brands, Toyota’s offset rose from August’s 13 814 to 15 366, with Suzuki’s tally also rising to 6 668 from 6 505.

Inclusive of Audi, Volkswagen kept its third place standing on 5 968, up from August’s 5 668, while Ford remained fourth on 3 190.

Staying steady in fifth, Hyundai recorded an offset of 3 057, while the performance of the D-Max saw Isuzu displace both Chery and Great Wall Motors (GWM) to finish September in sixth place on 3 022.

Wuhu-based Chery remained the best-selling Chinese brand, though on 3 004, with its rival from Baoding placing eighth on 2 700.

The former’s Jetour division kept its position in ninth place on 2 036, with the same applying to Kia, which again finished 10th on 1 840.

Top 15

  • Toyota – 15 366
  • Suzuki – 6 668
  • Volkswagen – 5 968
  • Ford – 3 190
  • Hyundai – 3 057
  • Isuzu – 3 022
  • Chery – 3 004
  • Great Wall Motors (GWM) – 2 700
  • Jetour – 2 036
  • Kia – 1 840
  • Renault – 1 711
  • Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 503
  • Mahindra – 1 398
  • BMW – 1 396
  • Tata – 883

Month in detail

Amid higher international oil prices and a 25 basis point hike in the repo rate by the Reserve Bank, August saw vehicle sales crest 60 000 units.

According to the September figures by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), sales increased by 12.7% from last year’s 54 706 to 61 645.

The rest of the various segments were as follows:

Passenger VehiclesLight Commercial VehiclesMedium-Duty Commercial VehiclesHeavy-Duty Commercial VehiclesExports
202538 61513 0997632 22938 782
202644 29114 3617892 20431 473
Variation+14.7%+9.6%+3.4-18.1%

September Top 50 best-sellers

  1. Toyota Hilux – 3 769
  2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 553*
  3. Isuzu D-Max – 2 551
  4. Ford Ranger – 2 502
  5. Chery Tiggo 4 – 2 251#
  6. Suzuki Swift – 2 012
  7. Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 964
  8. Toyota Starlet – 1 573
  9. Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 526*
  10. Toyota Starlet Cross – 1 478
  11. GWM Haval Jolion – 1 351
  12. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 1 328
  13. Suzuki Ertiga – 1 270
  14. Suzuki Fronx – 1 184
  15. Volkswagen Polo – 1 005
  16. Toyota Vitz – 949
  17. Omoda C5 – 936
  18. Toyota Fortuner – 908
  19. Kia Sonet – 838
  20. Jetour T2 – 757
  21. Toyota HiAce – 649
  22. Toyota Rumion – 642
  23. Volkswagen T-Cross – 596
  24. Jetour Dashing – 584
  25. Renault Triber – 578*
  26. Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 575*
  27. Renault Kwid – 528
  28. Mahindra Pik Up – 521
  29. GWM P Series – 517#
  30. Suzuki Baleno – 511
  31. Tata Tiago – 490
  32. Hyundai i20 – 479
  33. Nissan Magnite – 479
  34. Renault Kiger – 463
  35. Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 452#
  36. Jetour T1 – 441
  37. Volkswagen Amarok – 430
  38. BMW X3 – 425
  39. Jaecoo J5 – 410
  40. Ford Territory – 399
  41. Chery Tiggo 7 – 392
  42. GWM Haval H6 – 385
  43. Suzuki DZire – 370
  44. Hyundai Exter – 362*
  45. Kia Seltos – 352
  46. Citroën C3 – 321
  47. Suzuki Across – 305
  48. Toyota RAV4 – 290
  49. Suzuki S-Presso – 280
  50. Toyota Land Cruiser FJ – 278

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13 hours ago
Charl Bosch 3 minutes read

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Charl Bosch

A self-confessed car nut, Charl started his professional career in journalism in his native Port Elizabeth in 2013. He moved to Johannesburg in 2016 to join Caxton’s digital motoring platforms and has been with The Citizen since 2019. He writes up-to-the-minute motoring news and driving impressions.

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