Free State duo make provincial basketball team

The local Parys Panthers Basketball Club is celebrating the selection of two of its young players to represent the Free State U15 Boys team at the National Championships in December, reports Parys Gazette.

Peter Bokamosa and Herman van der Schyff have both been selected for the provincial team, with Herman also named captain of the Free State U15 Boys team.

The players are coached by Nonhlanhla Kguadi , whose guidance and commitment have helped develop these young players.

The achievement comes at an exciting time for the Panthers, who will host the Parys 150 Celebration Tournament on October 3-4 with five teams participating.



The tournament will be held at the Master Nakedi Sport Center in Tumahole, bringing teams together for a weekend of basketball, community spirit and celebration, while giving local supporters an opportunity to get behind the Panthers and their young players. The Panthers Basketball Club was established in 2014 and has over the years had five club members who received their provincial colours for Basketball.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.