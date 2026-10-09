Motoring

BMW M2 xDrive brings all-wheel drive muscle to South Africa

A compact performance coupe from a German automaker has arrived in South Africa, combining rear wheel drive thrills with the added grip of an all wheel drive system.

57 minutes ago
Car Magazine 1 minute read
The BMW M2 M xDrive has arrived in South Africa. Photo: BMW

The first ever BMW M2 with the German marque’s xDrive all wheel drive system has arrived in South Africa.

It is powered by the familiar 3.0litre twin turbocharged inline six cylinder engine, which produces 353kW. Paired with the M Steptronic eight speed automatic transmission, the engine delivers 600N.m of torque between 2 700 and 5 620r/min, while the six speed manual version produces 550N.m.

Despite a 60kg weight penalty, the (1 790kg, claimed) M2 M xDrive completes the 0-100km/h sprint three-tenths of a second quicker than the M Steptronic-equipped rear-wheel-drive model, at 3.7 vs 4.0 seconds. The top speed remains unchanged, at 285km/h. The M2 M xDrive has a claimed average fuel consumption of 10.2L/100 km, making it 0.5 L/100 km less economical than the RWD M Steptronic variant.

2026 BMW M2 price in SA

Locally, the 2026 M2 M xDrive is priced from R1 688 002. Included as standard are a two-year/unlimited km warranty and a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

  • BMW M2 M Steptronic — R1 621 988
  • BMW M2 manual — R1 632 334
  • BMW M2 M xDrive M Steptronic R1 688 002

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The post 2026 BMW M2 M xDrive: Price and specs in South Africa appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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