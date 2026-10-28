Watch: Hartbeespoort athlete completes world-first Bloukrans Bridge monkey-bar challenge

Hartbeespoort-raised obstacle course racing world champion Thomas van Tonder has once again pushed the boundaries of human endurance, completing an extraordinary world-first challenge by crossing about 600 suspended monkey bars beneath the iconic Bloukrans Bridge.

Kormorant reports that Van Tonder took monkey bars to the next level by tackling the longest set of monkey bars ever built. The course was attached underneath Africa’s highest bridge and followed the natural arch of the structure, meaning he also had to overcome a demanding change in elevation as lactic acid built up in his arms. The course spanned 280m, with about 600 individual bars for Van Tonder to traverse to reach the opposite side.

In a breathtaking display of strength, determination and courage, Van Tonder conquered the 280m course on Monday (October 26), completing the challenge in just 47 minutes and 37 seconds.

He negotiated a steep 45-degree incline, traversed the bridge’s arch and descended the opposite side using only his hands.

The remarkable achievement, part of the Red Bull Bridge Bars project, saw the South African world champion become the first person to complete the specially constructed crossing.

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From Hartbeespoort to the world stage

For residents of Hartbeespoort, Van Tonder’s achievement is particularly special.

The world champion grew up in Hartbeespoort, where his passion for physical challenges eventually developed into a successful international obstacle course racing career.

Over the years, he has established himself as one of South Africa’s most accomplished obstacle course athletes, competing internationally and taking on increasingly ambitious endurance challenges.

In 2020, he earned a Guinness World Record for a rope-climbing feat at Johannesburg’s famous Soweto Towers.

However, his latest achievement at Bloukrans Bridge presented an entirely different challenge.

Unlike conventional obstacle courses, where athletes can alternate between running, climbing and negotiating obstacles, the Bloukrans crossing required Van Tonder to remain suspended from the bars throughout the entire route.

6 months of preparation

Preparing for the extraordinary challenge required months of specialised training.

Van Tonder constructed a training rig at his Hartbeespoort home, incorporating almost 50m of uphill monkey bars to simulate the demanding conditions he would encounter beneath the bridge.

For six months, he worked on developing the exceptional grip strength, upper-body endurance and mental resilience needed to complete the crossing.

The preparation was not without setbacks.

Persistent elbow tendonitis, shoulder problems and other muscle injuries threatened to disrupt his training programme.

Despite these difficulties, Van Tonder remained determined to pursue a dream that had been developing for approximately two years.

Even after months of preparation, he admitted that he could not be certain he would succeed.

A battle against gravity

The challenge began with one of its most punishing sections.

Van Tonder had to pull himself upwards along a 45-degree incline, moving from one suspended bar to the next while fighting gravity.

As the minutes passed, the continuous strain on his arms and hands became increasingly difficult to manage.

He had initially expected to complete the crossing in approximately 30 to 35 minutes.

However, after 30 minutes, he realised that he was only approaching the halfway point.

The physical demands were considerably greater than he had anticipated.

His grip began to weaken, his muscles became exhausted and doubts about completing the challenge started creeping into his mind.

Rather than focusing on the daunting distance remaining, Van Tonder concentrated on reaching one section at a time.

The descent brought fresh difficulties as gravity increased his momentum, forcing him to control his movements carefully while maintaining his grip on each bar.

By the final stretch, the protective tape around his fingers had worn through.

Yet he refused to give up.

With the finish finally in sight and his family waiting to welcome him, Van Tonder summoned the last of his strength and completed the crossing.

A dream 2 years in the making

Speaking after the achievement, an emotional Van Tonder expressed his relief and gratitude.

“I just completed one of my biggest dreams and missions for the last two years,” he said.”I’m just grateful for it all. We actually made it to the other side.”

He admitted that the bridge had humbled him and that the challenge had pushed him beyond what he believed his body could endure.

The crossing was not simply about setting a record.

For Van Tonder, it represented the importance of setting ambitious goals, overcoming obstacles and discovering what people are capable of achieving when they refuse to surrender.

Engineering feat

The challenge also required an impressive engineering operation.

A specialised team from Vertical Safety Systems, led by Richard Lievaart, designed and installed the suspended monkey-bar course beneath the bridge.

The installation presented significant technical challenges because the structure could not be permanently attached to the bridge.

The team developed a system that required no drilling or permanent modifications and incorporated independent safety attachments to protect the athlete.

The result was an extraordinary suspended obstacle course following the natural curve of one of South Africa’s most recognisable bridges.

Van Tonder acknowledged the dedication of the technical and safety teams, whose efforts made the ambitious project possible.

Inspiration to next generation

Although Van Tonder has achieved international recognition, his connection to Hartbeespoort makes his latest accomplishment a source of local interest and pride.

His journey from a young athlete growing up in Hartbeespoort to an internationally recognised obstacle course racing champion demonstrates what determination, discipline and perseverance can achieve.

As a father, he also hopes his achievements will inspire his children and other young people to pursue ambitious dreams, even when success seems unlikely.

His message is that people are often capable of far more than they imagine.

For Hartbeespoort’s sporting community, Van Tonder’s extraordinary crossing of Bloukrans Bridge is another reminder that world-class sporting achievements can have their beginnings close to home.

Six hundred monkey bars. A 280m crossing. A terrifying height of 216m. And one extraordinary South African athlete who refused to let go.

Van Tonder has once again shown that the seemingly impossible can become possible.

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