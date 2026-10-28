Rassie Erasmus includes 6 uncapped players in 37-man Springbok squad

Rassie Erasmus believes the Springboks’ six new call-ups have earned their chance in the national squad.

Yaqeen Ahmed, Sebastian de Klerk, Luan Giliomee, Markus Muller, Riley Norton and Emmanuel Tshituka have all received their first Springbok call-ups to the 37-player squad for the final four tests of the season.

The unbeaten Boks face Italy, France and Ireland in the Nations Championship before the competition’s finals weekend in London at the end of November. Erasmus said the six players had been on the national team’s radar for some time and had done enough at franchise level to warrant their selection.

“We’ve had all six players on our radar for a while now, and they’ve delivered consistently for their respective franchises in the last two seasons, so they thoroughly deserve their call-ups,” he said.

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The coach added that the Springboks had already seen what most of the newcomers could offer during the season-opening matches and training camps. Building depth remains a key priority for the world champions, with Erasmus highlighting the experience some of the uncapped players have gained in other national teams.

Riley Norton, Giliomee and Ahmed have all been part of Junior Springbok squads that won the Junior World Championship, while Giliomee has also represented the Blitzboks.

“There is no doubt facing some of the top teams in elite international rugby will be a completely different challenge, but we have full faith in them to do their best on tour,” Erasmus said.

The newcomers will enter a demanding run of fixtures, with the Springboks currently level on 15 points with New Zealand at the top of the Southern Hemisphere standings. The Boks lead on points difference.

Italy are first up on November 7, followed by France on November 13 and Ireland on November 21. The results will shape the Boks’ position heading into finals weekend.

“Each one of these teams will pose different threats and challenge us in various ways, and the fact that these matches now form part of a competition will add even more impetus to these games,” Erasmus said.

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With every point potentially decisive, the Springbok coach knows his side cannot afford a slow start.

“This is an intense competition and every point counts, and every team we face as well as those in our pool will be wary of that, so we have a big job ahead, and it will be important to hit the ground running.”

The Boks will assemble in Italy in groups on Sunday (November 1) and Monday (November 2).

Springbok squad

Forwards: Thomas du Toit, Ox Nche, Wilco Louw, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Zachary Porthen, Gerhard Steenekamp, Malcolm Marx, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Lood de Jager, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, Riley Norton, Franco Mostert, Paul de Villiers, Siya Kolisi, Cameron Hanekom, Emmanuel Tshituka, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden.

Backs: Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Grant Williams, Yaqeen Ahmed, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Luan Giliomee, Manie Libbok, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Markus Muller, Canan Moodie, Sebastian de Klerk, Aphelele Fassi, Ethan Hooker, Edwill van der Merwe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian Willemse.

The post Rassie: Six new faces deserve call-ups appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

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