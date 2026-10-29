KZN bodyboarder reflects on comeback and SA champs triumph

The Masters Division win at the SA Bodyboarding Championships in Cape Town recently came as a surprise for Ryan Marlin from Hillcrest in KZN, as he said he was stacked against highly experienced riders.

Having previously placed second and third at SA Champs, Marlin told Highway Mail that he knew the importance of staying focused at the event, which was held from September 27 to October 1 at Melkbosstrand on the West Coast of Cape Town.

“This achievement is dedicated to the support of my family, especially my partner, Liesl, for her encouragement and sacrifices when it comes to competing,” he said.

Speaking about his bodyboarding journey, he said he began competing in the late 1990s and earned his KZN colours in 2001.

“After a break from competitive surfing, I returned to the sport in 2022, competing in the Masters Division. Since then, I have continued to represent the eThekwini Bodyboarding Association (EBA) and have earned my KZN colours consecutively from 2023 to 2026.”

Dedicated team preparation

To prepare for the SA Champs, Marlin said apart from free surfing, the team had scheduled training sessions every Sunday.

“These sessions focus on improving fitness and core strength, developing effective heat strategies, strengthening teamwork and building the mental focus and resilience needed to perform at our best during SA Champs.”

Looking ahead, his goal is to spend as much time in the water as possible while continuing to improve his riding skills and overall fitness.

“I’m committed to pushing myself toward becoming a stronger competitor. If all goes to plan, I aim to try out for the team in 2027,” he said, adding that bodyboarding is a fantastic sport that offers so much more than the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and improve fitness.

“The perseverance, discipline and mental focus required to continually develop your riding skills are valuable qualities that can be carried into other areas of life.”

Refining water skills for all ages

He encouraged riders of all ages, especially the younger groms, to follow EBA on social media and get involved.

Whether you’re interested in competing or simply want to get advice, refine your skills and gain more confidence in the water, Marlin said there is something to be gained from participating.

“The team has a positive, supportive, and welcoming culture, making it a great environment in which to learn, grow and enjoy the sport,” said Marlin who added that the team’s efforts are supported by their sponsors and leadership.

He also acknowledged Michael van Huyssteen who he described as a secret weapon.

“Michael competed in his 39th SA Champs this year! His incredible experience, knowledge of the sport and understanding of contest surfing continue to be invaluable assets to the team,” said Marlin.

Throughout the year, EBA hosts various social surfs and clinics, which are advertised on social media. You can follow the association on Instagram (@ethekwinibodyboarding) and Facebook (eThekwini Bodyboarding Association) to stay up to date. Team trials generally take place around March each year.