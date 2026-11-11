New Ford Mustang Cobra confirmed for 2027

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ford Racing (@fordracing)

Ford Racing has officially confirmed the return of the iconic Ford Mustang Cobra badge with a teaser video published to social media. The brief promotional clip slowly spells out the nameplate alongside text confirming an all-motor heart born from racing. Audio analysis of the video reveals a distinct high-revving naturally aspirated V8 engine note, which lacks any supercharger whine or turbocharger muffling.

The audio sequence clearly includes distinct momentary pauses between sharp revs, which indicates gear shifts through a standard manual transmission. The ending frame highlights the blue letter R, strongly hinting that a track-focused Cobra R variant will join the lineup.

Also read: RTR Ford Mustang Spec 5 revealed with 648 kW supercharged V8

History of the Ford Mustang Cobra association

The original production line of the Ford Mustang Cobra began under the Special Vehicle Team division with the debut model in 1993. Built on the Fox-body platform, the initial 1993 model featured upgraded performance components, a tuned V8 engine, and a lightweight track-oriented R variant.

Over subsequent decades, the performance branch delivered legendary iterations such as the high-revving naturally aspirated options and the supercharged variants. The last production model of the official SVT series rolled off assembly lines in 2004, ending an eleven-year run before Ford transitioned its flagship performance branding toward Shelby models.

Expectations for the upcoming model

According to initial industry reports by Carscoops and Auto Express, the new Ford Mustang Cobra will serve as a high-performance successor to the GT350 positioned above the Dark Horse. Automotive analysts suggest the naturally aspirated V8 power unit could produce upwards of 441 kW, potentially utilising a flat-plane crankshaft design. Ford Racing confirmed the continuation of the story in 2027, making a full official reveal expected during the 2027 calendar year.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post New Ford Mustang Cobra confirmed for 2027 appeared first on CAR Magazine.