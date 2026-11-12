Video: One wall made all the difference in this Gqeberha home

When wedding photographer Vinette Gerber, who loves beautiful spaces and interiors, moved into her fiancé Chris Frost’s family home in Westering, Gqeberha, she saw an opportunity to reimagine the living space.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house had been Frost’s parents’ home for almost 30 years. When they decided to downscale into the granny flat on the property, Gerber and Frost moved into the main house and quickly identified one thing that needed to change.

A large wall separated the kitchen and living room, making the layout feel closed off and preventing beautiful natural light from reaching the kitchen.

It didn’t suit the way the couple wanted to live.

Frost enjoys cooking, and the two often spend time preparing meals together while watching TV in the living room. An open-plan layout made sense.

When they discovered the dividing wall wasn’t load-bearing, they took it down, opening up the two spaces and setting the tone for the rest of the transformation.

Planning brings vision to life

Gerber wanted the newly connected spaces to feel cosy and thoughtfully designed, without compromising on personality.

And when it came to planning, she didn’t leave things to chance. “I’m very type A and I had spreadsheets and drawings of absolutely everything,” she says.

With a trusted contractor and cabinetmaker on board, she brought her ideas to life, down to the smallest details. Fortunately, Frost was happy to let her take the lead on the visual decisions.

A few layout changes helped the transformation go even further. By moving the property’s front door, they created a foyer leading into the dining room, with the kitchen and living area flowing beyond it.

The result is a home that feels bigger, brighter and more connected.

Photos: Supplied

Cream, beige and a stove worth showing off

One of the most striking features of the new kitchen is its warm, two-tone cabinetry.

After working through tons of paint swatches, Gerber settled on Moon Beam for the upper cabinets and Beach Wood for the lower cabinets, both by Plascon. The combination gives the kitchen a soft, welcoming feel while keeping the overall look light and timeless.

If there’s one appliance that deserves a little extra attention, it’s the cream Elba stove. With its vintage-inspired look, it has become a statement piece in the kitchen and one of Gerber’s favourite purchases.

Photo: Supplied

A large island provides plenty of prep space, while pendant lights above add another beautiful finishing touch.

It’s a kitchen designed to be admired, but more importantly, one that is meant to be used.

Functional design hides clutter

Gerber was determined not to clutter her new countertops with the everyday appliances that tend to take over a kitchen.

The microwave, toaster and air fryer are all used regularly, but she didn’t want them permanently occupying valuable workspace.

Her solution was to design a large pantry cabinet with enough room to hide them away. Often called an appliance garage, it’s a clever way to keep bulky items accessible without leaving them on display.

The best part? Finally living in it

After months of planning, building and making decisions, the most rewarding part for Gerber has been settling into the finished space.

She bought her custom couch months before the renovation was complete, so finally being able to sit back and enjoy the home they worked toward was particularly special.

Photo: Supplied

While the kitchen and living area have had their moment, the rest of the house isn’t quite finished.

Bathroom and bedroom updates are on the wish list, while the dining room is next in line. Gerber has already started putting together a mood board, hoping to have the space ready to enjoy with family over Christmas. For anyone feeling overwhelmed by the thought of updating their own home, Gerber’s advice is to find a contractor whose work you trust. “Don’t fall apart when things don’t go exactly as planned; it never does, and try to enjoy the planning and building phase as much as possible,” she adds.

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