Sharks favourites to win Challenge Cup

Despite having to play their remaining two play-off games in London, the Sharks have been installed as favourites to cap the season with some silverware in the Challenge Cup.

The Sharks became the first South African team to qualify for an EPCR semi-final when they beat Edinburgh in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

John Plumtree’s side will face French outfit Clermont in the semi-finals as the home side at Twickenham Stoop in London, while the other semi-final will see Gloucester take on Italian side Benetton.

The Challenge Cup final will take place at the neutral ground of Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London.

Even though the Sharks face the prospect of playing two play-offs away from Durban, bookmakers have installed them as favourites to win the tournament (2.70).

This put them ahead of three-time winners Clermont (3.20), the joint-most successful team in the tournament, and Gloucester (3.30), who have won the Challenge Cup twice.

Benetton, gunning for their first appearance in an EPCR final, are by far the outside bet (7.00).