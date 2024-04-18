Jacques Nienaber, Siya Kolisi up for top SA awards

Jacques Nienaber and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi are among the eight nominees from rugby in 22 categories of the 17th annual SA Sport Awards announced this week.

Kolisi, Nienaber, Eben Etzebeth, Manie Libbok, Mark Alexander, the Springboks and SA Rugby all feature among the nominees in various categories for their achievements between September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2023.

The winners will be announced at the Sun City Superbowl in the North West, on May 5.

Kolisi has been nominated for Sports Star of the Year as well as People’s Choice Sport Star of the Year, while Etzebeth will compete with his fellow double Rugby World Cup winner for the accolade and Sportsman of the Year.

The Springboks have been nominated as Team of the Year, former boss Nienaber is on the list for the Coach of the Year award and SA Rugby has been nominated in the category for Sports Federation of the Year.

Bok and DHL Stormers playmaker Libbok is one of four nominees in the category for Newcomers of the Year, while SARU president Alexander has been nominated as one of the Administrators of the Year.

The country’s leading women’s referee, Aimee Barrett-Theron, was also recognised for her achievements being named in the Technical Officer of the Year section.

“Having rugby nominated in nine different categories in the county’s most prestigious sports awards, is a massive achievement, and we are proud of each individual for being recognised for their efforts on and off the field,” SARU CEO Rian Oberholzer said.

“This is a testament to the hard work the players, coaches, administrators, match officials and staff put in day after day, and these nominations extend to everyone involved. We wish all of them luck as we look forward to what will be another fantastic awards ceremony.

“The 17th edition of the South African Sports Awards takes place in a significant time in South Africa’s history,” Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa said.

“We celebrate 30 years of democracy, and our national athletes and teams have been raising the nation’s flag sky high. In the South African Sport Awards, we celebrate the role sport continues to play to unite our diverse people, and in lifting the nation’s mood.

“South African sport is enjoying unprecedented success. Our athletes and sports teams have made us all so proud with their performances. I congratulate all the nominees for the 17th edition of the South African Sport Awards.”