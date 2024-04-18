Cameron Hanekom will be available for Saturday’s clash between the Vodacom Bulls and Munster after being cleared by an independent panel following a citing complaint.

The Bulls No 8 was cited for a dangerous tackle on inside centre Fraser Dingwall during a defeat by the Northampton Saints in the Champions Cup last week. He was yellow carded by referee Mathieu Raynal.

One of a handful of standout performers for Jake White’s charges at Franklin’s Gardens, Hanekom appeared before the disciplinary committee on Wednesday, and faced a lengthy sanction ruling him out of the URC duel in Pretoria.

ALSO: Matfield backs Bulls to finish top in URC

The committee, chaired by Pamela Woodman from Scotland, studied video imagery of the incident as well as heard evidence and submissions from Hanekom and representative, Attie Heyns, admitting that he had committed an act of foul play.

“The committee determined that Hanekom had committed an act of foul play by tackling Dingwall in a dangerous manner as alleged by the match citing commissioner,” read an EPCR statement released on Thursday.

“However, it decided that the player’s actions did not warrant a red card and the complaint was therefore dismissed. Hanekom is free to play immediately and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.”

With five rounds of the regular season remaining, the Bulls are in third place on the URC standings with 45 points, while defending champions Munster are in fourth.

The post Bulls star free to tackle URC champs appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.