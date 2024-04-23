Network Sport

Watch: Pretoria schoolboy slots massive kick

A viral video shows a schoolboy rugby player from Pretoria calmly slotting a penalty from more than 60m. Watch it here.

Photos: Screenshots.

South Africa appears to have unearthed the next Frans Steyn, as a viral video shows a schoolboy rugby player calmly slotting a penalty from more than 60m.

The penalty kick by a player from Hoërskool Menlopark was converted in the u/16 final of the NWU Sport Series, which was played against Hoërskool Kempton Park, at Hoërskool Eldoraigne in Pretoria.

Menlopark eventually won the match 17-16, and it is said the schoolboy also slotted a drop goal from near the halfway line.

