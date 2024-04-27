‘Big score just around corner for Bavuma’

Central Gauteng Lions coach Russell Domingo is backing Temba Bavuma to deliver in Sunday’s T20 Challenge final against the KZN Dolphins at the Wanderers.

On Wednesday, he made 19* off 13 balls as the Lions beat the Northerns Titans by eight wickets in their home semi-final, while another Protea, Rassie van der Dussen starred with 75* off 45 balls.

“It was a really good performance against the Titans,” said Domingo. “Semi-finals are often nerve-wracking; they can be harder to handle than the final itself. But we kept calm and composed.

“There is always a lot of expectation on us because we topped the log and we have a very good side, and in T20 cricket anything is possible. It was a really solid performance in the semi-final, but we cannot rest on our laurels.

“Rassie is scoring runs where it counts, he showed really good intensity against the Titans, and Temba is also playing well, I can see a big score just around the corner for him.

“You want your big names to perform in the big games and we will have to be close to our best to beat the Dolphins. But the big names are the guys who know under pressure that you don’t have to play 100% perfect cricket, you just need to play solid, do the basics really well, and stay calm and disciplined.”

MORE: Dolphins amped for T20 Challenge final

The Lions will face a Dolphins side full of confidence having won their last six matches, including Thursday’s semi-final against the EP Warriors at Kingsmead.

“The Dolphins have a formidable pace attack with Okuhle Cele, Daryn Dupavillon and Andile Phehlukwayo, and a quality spinner in Prenelan Subrayen,” said Domingo.

“They are also a very street-smart side, they know what it takes to win. Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo and Jon-Jon Smuts are also a key trio of very experienced players.”

Sunday’s final will start at 2pm and be broadcast live on SuperSport Action (channel 210).

Central Gauteng Lions squad: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Evan Jones, Bjorn Fortuin (c), Tshepo Moreki, Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka, Zubayr Hamza, Connor Esterhuizen, Junaid Dawood, Nqaba Peter, Kagiso Rabada, Delano Potgieter, Lutho Sipamla.

Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The post ‘Big score just around corner for Bavuma’ appeared first on SA Cricketmag.