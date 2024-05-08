Chery’s new energy vehicles prove exceptional long-distance performance

Range anxiety is a common concern for owners of electric vehicles. Chery’s recent long-distance test reassures those worried about their new energy vehicle’s (NEV) range limitations.

Chery conducted a rigorous endurance test on two flagship models, the Tiggo 9 plug-in hybrid electrical vehicle (PHEV) and the Arrizo 8 PHEV sedan to dispel any lingering doubts about a NEV’s range. This test evaluated the vehicles ‘ endurance capabilities under real-life driving conditions by covering a meticulously planned 1 214km course from Beijing through Jinan and Qufu to Wuhu in Anhui.

Starting from Beijing on April 25, the Tiggo 9 and Arrizo 8 navigated through congested city streets, testing their low-speed driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). As they hit the highways, the vehicles showcased their power and fuel efficiency over long distances.

Equipped with a 1.5TGDI fifth-gen hybrid-specific engine and third-generation DHT hybrid transmission, the two cars effortlessly tackled demanding driving conditions, ensuring efficient power output and seamless switching between power sources.

Advanced ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking and blind spot detection enhanced safety and comfort throughout the journey. Additional features such as the massage function of the driver’s seat, double-layer laminated noise-reducing glass and environmental noise cancellation minimised driver stress.

These advanced systems optimise the PHEV models’ efficiency, prioritising electric propulsion in congested traffic conditions to maximise motion and minimise energy consumption.

The successful completion of the 1 214km journey on April 26 affirmed the exceptional performance of both models. The Tiggo 9, boasting a remarkable 1 400km range and 20-minute rapid charging capability, demonstrated outstanding performance and intelligent features, showcasing Chery’s technological prowess. Similarly, the Arrizo 8 impressed with its efficient performance, thanks to its blade-battery structure, achieving record-low energy consumption.

Chery’s technological advancements in the new energy vehicle sector continue to push boundaries, offering exciting possibilities for environmentally conscious drivers.

Source: QuickPic