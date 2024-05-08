Facelifted BMW i4, 4 Series Gran Coupé revealed

BMW has whipped the covers off the revised i4 and 4 Series Gran Coupé, with these models gaining a range of exterior and interior updates, which, the German marque says, further cement these models’ distinctive presence. Here’s what you can expect…

The 4 Series Gran Coupé and i4 have been handed a mid-life-cycle – or Life Cycle Impulse (LCI), which, in BMW speak, are updates the German automaker says will bring additional visual impact to these derivatives’ signature features. From an exterior point of view, the revisions include a refreshed kidney grille, flanked by updated headlamps, each of which incorporates redesigned, ‘arrow-shaped’ daytime-running lights. There are also new aerodynamic alloy wheels.

Stepping inside, the interior features a ‘newly-designed’ steering wheel, while the infotainment system has been upgraded to incorporate BMW’s Operating System 8.5 software. The firm’s now-familiar curved display arrangement, which combines the digital instruments with the touchscreen infotainment system, is, of course, also present.

As a reminder, locally, the 4 Series Gran Coupé is available in three flavours: 420i, 420d and M440i, the latter of which is equipped with the firm’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The petrol- and diesel-powered 420i and 420d are equipped with 2l turbocharged four-pots, producing 135kW/300N.m (420i) and 140kW/400N.m (420d), respectively. The M440i is equipped with the Bavarian brand’s familiar 3l inline-six, which churns out 285kW and 500N.m of torque.

In SA, the 4 Series Gran Coupé’s all-electric sibling, the i4, can be had in two guises: the i4 eDrive35 and i4 M50. The former variant’s battery-powered powertrain produces 210kW and 400Nm, while the latter, all-wheel-drive model is endowed with 400kW and 795Nm for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 225km/h.

