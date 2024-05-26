Schools rugby: Affies bounce back, Grey thrash Monnas

Flyhalf Ruben Pienaar played a starring role in helping Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool (Affies) beat King Edward VII High School (KES), while Grey College scored 13 tries in a big win over Hoërskool Monument yesterday.

Fresh from scoring 22 points in the loss to Grey College last weekend, Pienaar put in another strong performance as Affies bounced back with a 52-26 victory over KES in Johannesburg.

Pienaar was up against KES flyhalf Vusi Moyo, with both leading candidates for Craven Week selection for the Bulls and Lions respectively.

The Affies playmaker intercepted a pass from his opposite number to score his second try in as many weeks. Moyo also put in a strong performance and didn’t miss a kick at goal, while his long kicking game forced Affies back on a number of occasions.

Meanwhile, the Grey College machine rumbled on with a 13-try, 85-19 victory against Monument. Flyhalf Alzeadon Felix and winger Pretorius Ekeji scored two tries each, while fullback Heinz Stockenstrom also dotted down and kicked 10 conversions.

In the Western Cape, Paul Roos Gymnasium continued their unbeaten run this year by claiming a 50-25 win against Wynberg Boys’ High School, with captain and flank Riley Norton standing out.

Paarl Gimnasium won a thrilling encounter against Hoër Landbouskool Oakdale 43-35, while Paarl Boys High defeated Rondebosch Boys’ High 36-28 and Boland Landbou claimed a 40-27 win against South African College High School (SACS).

Selected results (Saturday, 25 May):



Paarl Gimnasium 43 Oakdale 35

Paarl Boys’ High 36 Rondebosch Boys 28

Paul Roos 50 Wynberg 25

Boland Landbou 40 SACS 27

Milnerton 36 Brackenfell 31

Grey High 29 St Andrew’s College 28

Framesby 52 Marlow 12

Hudson Park 27 Queen’s College 25

Selborne 72 Cambridge 5

Michaelhouse 34 Pretoria Boys 27

Westville Boys 40 Hilton College 26

Northwood 20 Maritzburg 10

Kearsney 25 Glenwood 22

Durban High 50 Clifton 0

Grey College 85 Monument 19

Affies 52 KES 26

Jeppe 67 St John’s College 30

EG Jansen 34 Noordheuwel 30

Waterkloof 45 Rustenburg High 35

Garsfontein 90 Menlopark 14

