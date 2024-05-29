Paarl Boys’ High says ‘no place for racism’ amid allegations

Paarl Boys’ High has launched an investigation into allegations of racism during the weekend’s derby against Rondebosch Boys High.

It is alleged that two separate incidents of racial abuse took place during the derby matches between Paarl Boys and Rondebosch Boys in Paarl.

The first XI hockey game on Friday night had to be called off after a Paarl Boys player alleged called a Rondebosch Boys player a monkey as the Rondebosch player was leaving the field after being shown a yellow card.

The Rondebosch player was also allegedly subjected to hooting noises from the crowd. Rondebosch headmaster Shaun Simpson intervened, with the game being called off and officially recorded as a 0-0 draw.

On Saturday afternoon, tensions carried over into the second XV rugby match, where a Rondebosch player and Paarl Boys player were red-carded for being part of a fight. The black Rondebosch player was also subjected to monkey noises and left the field emotionally distressed.

According to News24, Paarl Boys High headmaster Derek Swart was unable to comment on the matter, but a statement has been released by the school confirming that an investigation has been launched.

“Certain allegations made regarding events supposedly transpiring during the past weekend’s sports against Rondebosch High School, are approached and investigated with due seriousness,” the statement said.

“The school will, after the investigation has been completed, take appropriate steps if needed.

“Racism has, and never had, any place at Paarl Boys’ High. As a matter of fact, racism is one of the most serious transgressions of the Paarl Boys’ High Code of Conduct.”

