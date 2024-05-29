Range Rover Sport SV Edition One: All 35 units accounted for in SA

From its inception in 1970 to the present day, each iteration has pushed the boundaries of what a luxury SUV can be. Now, with the introduction of the new Range Rover Sport SV, Land Rover is writing the next chapter in this storied history with considerable demand in South Africa.

“The Range Rover Sport SV Edition One represents the pinnacle of luxury and performance in the SUV segment,” says Janico Dannhauser, Product and Pricing Manager at Jaguar Land Rover South Africa.

“It’s a culmination of decades of innovation and engineering excellence, delivering an unparalleled driving experience for our discerning customers.”

At the heart of the Range Rover Sport SV lies a powerhouse of an engine – a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged MHEV V8 that churns out a combined 467 kW and 750 N.m of torque. This not only makes it the most powerful Range Rover Sport ever produced but also propels it from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of 290 km/h. It’s a testament to the brand’s commitment to performance and capability.

But the SV Edition One is more than just raw power since it also serves as a showcase of cutting-edge technology and innovative design features that are believed to elevate the driving experience to new heights.

“We’ve incorporated advanced features like the world’s first 23-inch carbon fibre wheels and optional carbon ceramic brakes to enhance performance and handling,” explains Dannhauser.

“These technologies not only improve acceleration and responsiveness but also contribute to a more agile and dynamic driving experience.”

Inside the cabin, luxury abounds, with premium materials and state-of-the-art amenities creating a refined and comfortable environment.

“The SV Performance Seats feature integrated headrests and sculpted bolsters for maximum support during spirited driving,” says Dannhauser. “And the Ultrafabrics PU interior adds a touch of sophistication, further enhancing the premium feel of the interior.”

But perhaps the most innovative feature of the SV Edition One is the Body and Soul Seat (BASS) system, developed in collaboration with SUBPAC. This groundbreaking technology allows occupants to feel the sound, creating an immersive audio experience. The BASS system adds a new dimension to the driving experience, allowing drivers and passengers to truly connect with their surroundings.

The exterior design of the Range Rover Sport SV is equally impressive, with aggressive styling cues and carbon fibre accents that hint at the SUV’s performance capabilities.

“From the distinctive front end to the carbon fibre-tipped quad tailpipes, every detail is designed to turn heads and command attention on the road,” says Dannhauser.

In addition to its performance and luxury amenities, the SV Edition One also pays homage to the brand’s heritage.

“Exclusive branding on the front splitter, centre console, treadplates, and puddle lamps distinguishes the SV Edition One as a special model,” explains Dannhauser.

“These subtle design cues nod to the Range Rover’s storied past while looking towards the future.”

With its unrivalled power, innovative technology and timeless design, the potent model continues the Range Rover legacy of pushing the boundaries and setting new standards for what a luxury SUV can achieve. All 35 Range Rover Sport SV Edition One units are already spoken for.

Dannhauser shared: “Nearly 200 clients showed keen interest in the limited-edition new Range Rover Sport. Thirty-five fortunate individuals now have the exclusive opportunity to call one their own. They’ll be pioneers in South Africa, embracing a host of groundbreaking features that set this model apart as the epitome of modern luxury performance SUVs.”

