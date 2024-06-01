Proteas Women bolstered for India tour

Proteas Women interim head coach Dillon du Preez has named a 16-player squad for their tour to India.

The tour begins with three ODIs and a one-off Test, between June 16 and July 1, in Bengaluru and Chennai.

The squad for the three-match T20I series, taking place from July 5 to 9, will be confirmed during the tour.

SA Emerging and KZN Dolphins all-rounder Nondumiso Shangase rejoins the national team for the first time since the Bangladesh tour in December 2023, while wicketkeeper Mieke de Ridder from the Garden Route Badgers returns after missing the recent series against Sri Lanka due to a hand injury.

In another significant comeback, top-order batter Tazmin Brits has been named in the squad as she nears full recovery from knee surgery in mid-April. Brits will undergo a fitness test before the team departs, to determine the extent of her participation in the tour.

Among the nationally contracted players absent from the trip to India are Lara Goodall (minor hamstring), Chloé Tryon (back), and Ayanda Hlubi (groin), who are recovering from injuries.

Before departing for India on Saturday, June 8, the team will gather for a pre-tour camp in Pretoria, from June 4 to 8, to fine-tune their skills in preparation for the conditions in the subcontinent.

“Everyone’s excited and looking forward to the tour to India,” said Du Preez. “So far, preparation has been great. We had a big focus on options against spin and it was good to see the buy-in from the team. We also have new management involved, so this would be a great opportunity for them to find their feet before we come back and start our preparation for the world cup.

“The key for us would be to assess the conditions as soon as possible, be calm under pressure and try and play key moments in the game better than the opposition. We all know a series against India in India will always be tough.

“Looking at our previous series against Sri Lanka, as a team we agreed that we need to improve and be more consistent in our overall execution.”

Proteas squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c, Titans), Anneke Bosch (Titans), Tazmin Brits (Lions), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Annerie Dercksen (Garden Route Badgers), Mieke de Ridder (Garden Route Badgers), Sinalo Jafta (Lions), Marizanne Kapp (Western Province), Ayabonga Khaka (Lions, ODI squad only), Masabata Klaas (Titans), Suné Luus (Titans), Eliz-Mari Marx (Titans), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Dolphins), Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions), Nondumiso Shangase (Dolphins), ⁠Delmi Tucker (Western Province).

Proteas Women’s tour of India fixtures (SA times):

Thursday, June 13 (10:00) – One-day warm-up vs Board President’s XI, Bengaluru

Sunday, June 16 (10:00) – 1st ODI, Bengaluru

Wednesday, June 19 (10:00) – 2nd ODI, Bengaluru

Sunday, June 23 (10:00) – 3rd ODI, Bengaluru

Friday, June 28 to July 1 (06:00) – One-off Test, Chennai)

Friday, July 5 (15:30) – 1st T20I, Chennai

Sunday, July 7 (15:30) – 2nd T20I, Chennai

Tuesday, July 9 (15:30) – 3rd T20I, Chennai

