World-class events and entertainment on the KZN North Coast this winter!

The June and July hols are around the corner and locals and visitors are looking forward to an incredible lineup of top international acts, world class surfing and a wide array of electrifying entertainment options – all while soaking up the beautiful surroundings and idyllic weather and ocean conditions.

The Ballito Pro Presented by O’Neill, and the ZA Fest are two of the most highly anticipated events on the KZN calendar – and both promise to be even better than before this year! Add to that the pristine weather on the North Coast (with temperatures reaching up to 30 degrees and almost no wind or rainfall), daily dolphin sightings and all the incredible local amenities, and you’ve got a little pocket of winter paradise!

Pro surfing action and beach fun

The 55th Ballito Pro Presented by O’Neill is the longest running professional surfing event in the world and the third stop on the Challenger Series – which sees surfers battling it out at six stops across the world in hopes of qualifying for the elite Championship Tour in 2025. The event, which runs for two full weeks, takes place from June 25 to July 8 on Ballito’s Willard Beach and spectators will see the world’s top surfers strutting their stuff in this beautiful wave-rich destination. The action is not limited to the beach though, with the 2024 Ballito Pro Festival calendar full of fun and activities. From the always-popular Ballito Pro music concerts on the beach to retail offerings, extreme sports, skate competitions, beach activities and loads of after-dark parties – there is something to keep every member of the family enthralled!

Choirs and shopping!

Just as exciting is the second annual ZA Fest, which takes place at the enchanting Manor House in Sheffield just outside of Ballito from June 14 to 17. Following the massive success of last year’s inaugural ZA Fest, this year’s expanded version promises to deliver a diverse array of live music, arts and culture, with the inclusion of South Africa’s largest artisanal market, Kamers Markers, for the first time ever in KZN. With four full days of art, retail therapy, music and entertainment lined up – including a repeat performance by the wildly popular Ndlovu Youth Choir together with a double bill including Jesse Clegg on 16 June. Visitors can also expect an extensive array of artists displaying their original artworks, loads of mouth-watering goodies and a kiddies area packed with activities and crafts!

Ballito is booming

Still proving to be one of the most sought-after destinations in the country, the Greater Ballito region continues to grow in popularity amongst both tourists and property investors. Boasting top class facilities – schools, hospitals, restaurants, shopping centres, golf courses and Blue Flag beaches – the region also benefits from successful public-private partnerships, which ensure reliable water supply as well as clean, safe and well-maintained beaches and public areas.

