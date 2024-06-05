Video: Teenage sensation set for first PGA Tour start

Fifteen-year-old phenomenon Miles Russell is set to make his PGA Tour debut later this month after receiving a sponsor’s exemption into the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

In late April, Russell sent shockwaves through the professional golf landscape by finishing T20 at the Korn Ferry Tour’s LECOM Suncoast Classic, making him the youngest player to ever place inside the top 25 in a PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour event.

“The Rocket Mortgage Classic is known as a tournament where ‘future stars start’, and we’re thrilled to have Miles make his PGA Tour debut here and add to that legacy,” said Jason Langwell, the executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

“He has proved with his many accomplishments at such a young age that he belongs, and we are excited to see Miles compete alongside the world’s best golfers here at Detroit Golf Club.”