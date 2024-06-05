Network Sport
Video: Teenage sensation set for first PGA Tour start
A sponsor’s exemption will see golfing phenomenon Miles Russell (15) tee off at the Rocket Mortgage Classic later this month.
Fifteen-year-old phenomenon Miles Russell is set to make his PGA Tour debut later this month after receiving a sponsor’s exemption into the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
“The Rocket Mortgage Classic is known as a tournament where ‘future stars start’, and we’re thrilled to have Miles make his PGA Tour debut here and add to that legacy,” said Jason Langwell, the executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
“He has proved with his many accomplishments at such a young age that he belongs, and we are excited to see Miles compete alongside the world’s best golfers here at Detroit Golf Club.”