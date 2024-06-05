Network Sport

Video: Teenage sensation set for first PGA Tour start

A sponsor’s exemption will see golfing phenomenon Miles Russell (15) tee off at the Rocket Mortgage Classic later this month.

Fifteen-year-old phenomenon Miles Russell is set to make his PGA Tour debut later this month after receiving a sponsor’s exemption into the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

In late April, Russell sent shockwaves through the professional golf landscape by finishing T20 at the Korn Ferry Tour’s LECOM Suncoast Classic, making him the youngest player to ever place inside the top 25 in a PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour event.

“The Rocket Mortgage Classic is known as a tournament where ‘future stars start’, and we’re thrilled to have Miles make his PGA Tour debut here and add to that legacy,” said Jason Langwell, the executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

“He has proved with his many accomplishments at such a young age that he belongs, and we are excited to see Miles compete alongside the world’s best golfers here at Detroit Golf Club.”

Russell is well-known in junior golf circles as the reigning AJGA Player of the Year, having won both the Junior Players Championship and the Junior PGA Championship (the latter by a seven-shot margin). In addition, he competed in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Veritex Bank Championship in April, although he missed the cut.

When asked about the significance of the exemption, Russell responded with youthful optimism: “Ever since I first started playing golf, my dream has been to compete on the PGA Tour and test my game against the best players. I’m looking forward to making the most of the experience later this month.”

