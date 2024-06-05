All Blacks captain ‘still shocked’ by Rugby World Cup red

Sam Cane endured the ignominy of becoming the first player ever to be red-carded in a Rugby World Cup final for a tackle on Jesse Kriel in the 28th minute of the clash with the Springboks in Paris.

Initially shown a yellow card, the decision was upgraded to red upon review by TMO official Tom Foley. The crucial factor was Cane’s upright posture in the tackle, with no attempt to bend.

Reflecting on the incident in the NZR+ series All Blacks In Their Own Words, Cane admitted that he let the All Blacks down.

“It feels like it’s not real, to be honest,” the 32-year-old said.

“You really just can’t grasp the shock that you’re under sitting in that chair. Just the overwhelming feeling that I’ve let my teammates down when they needed me the most.

“Jesse’s done a full U-turn and ended up running back towards me. I was caught off guard a bit, it was quite an upright tackle. Then, yeah, sure enough they stop play and [give a] yellow card,” Cane added.

“Then the sideline referee came over and just said; ‘it’s going to be upgraded to a red’.

“Even now just saying those words. I just feel the tension. I suppose that sense of shock that I encountered in that moment hits me again now.

“All of a sudden I’m in this sin bin chair, turn my shoulder and all of our families are right there. I can look my parents in the eye, who have supported me for so long and come over here to support me.

“My wife, my sisters, the other boys’ families who you’ve got to know closely over a long period of time and just the overwhelming feeling of ‘I’ve let my teammates down, when they needed me the most’.”

The post All Blacks captain ‘still shocked’ by World Cup red appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.