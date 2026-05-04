Unstoppable momentum: Hat-trick of titles completed in Boksburg

Spectators were treated to an exciting day of racing at Boksburg City Stadium on Sunday (May 3), with one athlete’s remarkable winning streak and the women’s race delivering a dramatic turnaround, reports Benoni City Times.



Sakhile Sangweni continued his red-hot form, claiming his third victory in a week at the Colgate Race, while Chrizell Roberts produced a powerful second-half surge to win the women’s contest.

Fresh off victories at the Actom Power Half-Marathon in Germiston on April 26 and the MNS Attorneys Carnival City Marathon 21.1km race on Friday, Sangweni once again showed his class, chasing down early leader Mpumelelo Mokoena after 23km to secure the 32km title in 1:48:53.



Roberts, meanwhile, overturned a 2:25 deficit at halfway, storming through the field to win in 2:17:16

Chrizell Roberts crosses the line to win the women’s 32km at the Colgate Race. Photo: Lebohang Pita

Men’s race

The sold-out race exploded into life from the gun, with Benoni Northerns’ Mokoena dictating the early tempo. He hit the halfway mark (16km) in 51:14, holding a one-minute lead over a composed Sangweni.

The relentless pace quickly strung the field out, with runners forced into a single file in pursuit. Thabang Mawela (Daveyton Hearts) was third at halfway in 55:02, while Sifiso Buthelezi (Gallopers) trailed in fourth, nearly four minutes further back.

Mpumelelo Mokoena of Benoni Northerns leads the men’s 32km race at halfway. Photo: Supplied

Sangweni, however, remained patient and calculated. Drawing on his course knowledge and disciplined pacing, he gradually closed the gap before making his decisive move just after 23km.



Once in front, the Inkamana AC runner never looked back, covering the final stretch unchallenged to finish just five seconds outside his course personal best of 1:48:48 set when he claimed his first victory in 2023.



“The race went according to plan. I wanted to hit 50 minutes for the first lap, but even though I went through in 52, it gave me something extra for the second half,” said Sangweni.



Mokoena held on for second place in 1:52:07, finishing 3:14 behind, while Buthelezi secured third, 8:02 off the winning time.

Women’s race

Roberts executed a perfectly judged race to turn the tables in the second half.

The Nedbank RC athlete sat in third at halfway, trailing early leader Lauren Quinn, who passed 16km in 1:03:48, with Rocky Road Runners’ Nomalungelo Nkomo just a second adrift in second.

But Roberts had measured her effort to perfection.

Increasing the tempo after halfway, she first reeled in Nkomo before hunting down Quinn, catching her at 23km and surging clear to claim victory.

“I ran the first lap conservatively at about 4:30/km. In the second half, I decided to push and see how it goes. I knew there were two athletes ahead. Once I caught them, I just went full throttle,” Roberts explained.

Gillian Fatquharson was the fourth lady at halfway. Photo: Supplied

Gillian Farquharson produced a strong late charge of her own, moving from fourth at halfway to come into the home straight flying to secure second place in 2:23:50, backing up her runner-up finish at the Carnival City Marathon two days earlier.

Nkomo rounded out the podium in 2:25:31.

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