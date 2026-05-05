Western Cape gymnast represents SA at African champs

At just 12 years old, Amaris Kirchner is already reaching heights most athletes only dream of, reports George Herald.

This week, she will proudly represent South Africa at the African Trampoline Championships in Tshwane, after recently receiving her Junior Protea colours, a moment that marks both personal triumph and a long-awaited moment for the SWD region.

Amaris, daughther of Zane and Tasneem Kirchner, is not only the first gymnast from her club, Live Gymnastics Academy, to achieve this honour, but also the first in the SWD region in the past 15 years. It is a milestone that speaks not only to her talent, but to years of dedication, discipline and determination behind the scenes.

For Amaris, trampoline gymnastics is more than just a sport; it is a feeling.

“I love the trampoline, because it feels like I am flying,” she says.



Her journey to this point has been shaped by a strong support team. At the heart of it is her head coach, Lisa Gower, owner and founder of Live Gymnastics Academy, who has guided her development from the start.

Alongside her, Riaan Swanepoel of Skat Gymnastics has played a key role in her high-performance training, while coach Kasper Janse van Vuuren of Matt Gymnastics in Mossel Bay has provided valuable input through high-performance consultation. Together, this team has helped Amaris turn potential into achievement.

The upcoming African Championships, taking place at Heartfelt Arena until Thursday (May 7), will see gymnasts from across the continent compete at the highest level.



In the trampoline discipline, athletes from South Africa, Tunisia, Namibia and Algeria will go head to head in what promises to be a showcase of skill, precision and courage.



For Amaris, stepping onto this stage is about more than competition. It is about representing her country, her club and a region that has waited over a decade for a moment like this. It is also about inspiring others, showing young athletes that big dreams can begin in small gyms, with hard work and the right support.



As she prepares to take to the air this week, one thing is certain: Amaris Kirchner is not just participating; she is making history, one flight at a time.

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