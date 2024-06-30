Australia legend calls it quits

Former Wallaby skipper Michael Hooper has announced his retirement from international rugby for Australia with immediate effect.

The 32-year-old released a statement today after a stellar career spanning over a decade. He recently switched to sevens in pursuit of a Olympic Games shot but has missed out on selection.

“What a ride! My Olympic journey has come to an end, and with it, my Australian Rugby career,” Hooper shared on social media, expressing gratitude to the Aussie Sevens team and his supporters.

Hooper, a four-time John Eales Medalist, debuted for the Wallabies in 2022, earning 125 caps. He was nominated for World Player of the Year in 2015 and 2021 and became the fastest and youngest player to reach 100 Tests in 2021.

Appointed Wallabies captain at 23 in 2014, the loose forward set the record for most caps (68) as captain in 2023.

A key figure in the Waratahs’ 2014 Super Rugby title win, Hooper also claimed eight Matt Burke Cups. His final Test was against the Springboks in South Africa in 2023, followed by his sevens debut in Hong Kong.

