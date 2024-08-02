Aiden Markram leads Proteas’ reply in Windies warm-up

Aiden Markram scored 82 as the Proteas ended day two of their four-day warm-up match against a West Indies Championship XI in Trinidad and Tobago on 172-2.

The tourists had earlier bowled out the hosts for 397 after they’d resumed their innings on 245-6.

Jeremy Solozano (111) and Shamar Springer (131) scored centuries, while Kagiso Rabada (3-47), Dane Piedt (3-41) and Keshav Maharaj (2-82) enjoyed success with the ball.

In reply, the Proteas lost Tony de Zorzi (nine) and Tristan Stubbs (eight) cheaply, but Markram then dominated in his 107-ball innings that included 16 fours.

After Markram retired hurt, captain Temba Bavuma (36*) and David Bedingham (35*) both got some valuable time at the crease.

The first Test between the West Indies and Proteas will take place at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago from August 7-11 and the second at the Guyana National Stadium from August 15-19.

Scorecard

The post Markram leads Proteas’ reply in Windies warm-up appeared first on SA Cricketmag.