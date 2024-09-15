Winning is the main thing – Temba Bavuma

Proteas ODI captain Temba Bavuma says while he understands the need to build squad depth, results still matter.

South Africa will play their first ODI since last year’s World Cup semi-final loss to Australia when they take on Afghanistan in the first of three matches in Sharjah on Wednesday.

First-choice players David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada are missing from the three squads for a tour that also includes T20I and ODI series against Ireland, with the likes of leg-spinner Nqaba Peter and all-rounders Jason Smith and Andile Simelane getting a chance.

“We have decided to give opportunities to some of the fringe players as well as those who have impressed in recent weeks and months,” said white-ball coach Rob Walter when the squads were announced last week.

“This has been a deliberate move from management, in line with our goal of building a wider pool of players to choose from, as we prepare for the major ICC tournaments taking place over the next 18 months, with a long-term view on the 50-over World Cup in 2027.”

On Friday, ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE, Bavuma said: “I understand the bigger picture in terms of widening the depth in the team. In the same vein, from a competitor’s point of view, winning is the main thing.

“That is why we train. That, at least, is something I will be stressing within the team, we can’t allow our standards and level of excellence to drop.

“Even with all the experimenting we’re doing, we have to make sure we are still prioritising the results.”

The Proteas’ star players are set to return to the side for the home ODI series against Pakistan in December, which will serve as preparation for the next ICC event, the eight-team 2025 Champions Trophy, in February.

“I want to get the team heading in the right direction, the right momentum flowing, and then in the Pakistan series, we will have a better idea when all the guys are back from being rested,” said Bavuma. “That will start giving us a clearer direction for what the Champions Trophy side will look like.”

Afghanistan vs Proteas (ODI series)

18 September: 1st ODI, Sharjah

20 September: 2nd ODI, Sharjah

22 September: 3rd ODI, Sharjah

Ireland vs Proteas (T20I series)

27 September: 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 September: 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

Ireland vs Proteas (ODI series)

2 October: 1st ODI, Abu Dhabi

4 October: 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

7 October: 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

Proteas ODI squad vs Afghanistan: Temba Bavuma (c, Lions), Ottneil Baartman (Dolphins), Nandre Burger (WP), Tony de Zorzi (WP), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Titans), Nqaba Peter (Lions), Andile Simelane (Dolphins), Jason Smith (Dolphins), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Kyle Verreynne (WP), Lizaad Williams (Titans).

Proteas T20I squad vs Ireland: Aiden Markram (c, Titans), Ottneil Baartman (Dolphins), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Nandre Burger (WP), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Patrick Kruger (Warriors), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Nqaba Peter (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Andile Simelane (Dolphins), Jason Smith (Dolphins), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Lizaad Williams (Titans).

Proteas ODI squad vs Ireland: Temba Bavuma (c, Lions), Ottneil Baartman (Dolphins), Nandre Burger (WP), Tony de Zorzi (WP), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Titans), Nqaba Peter (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Jason Smith (Dolphins), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (WP), Lizaad Williams (Titans).

