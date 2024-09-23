SA Sevens boss bids farewell

SA Rugby has confirmed that Marius Schoeman will be departing his role as Springbok Sevens high performance manager, after a decade of contributing to the national sevens programme.

Schoeman, who joined SA Rugby in 2012 and was appointed in his current role in 2018, steps away from SA Rugby to take up a new post as CEO of the SA Rugby Legends Association (SARLA) on November 1.

SA Rugby’s general manager for high performance Dave Wessels wished Schoeman well in his new role and thanked him for his contribution over the past 12 years.

“Marius was an integral part of the success achieved by the Springbok Sevens team, from his early involvement with the Sevens Academy to his more recent role as high performance manager, which finished on a high note with the team winning the bronze medal at the recent Olympic Games in Paris,” said Wessels.

“Before that, he was part of the system that delivered a historic first bronze medal at the Rio Olympics, three World Series titles, two Commonwealth Games gold medals and a bronze medal at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in 2018.

“A number of academy graduates also played significant roles with other national teams, most notably Kwagga Smith, Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse, who were part of the 2023 Rugby World Cup winning Springbok squad, to name a few.

“Apart from the playing performances, the Springbok Sevens are widely respected for their strong team culture and value system and as such, their excellent behaviour off the field as well, another aspect that Marius was instrumental in establishing.

“Marius will stay involved in a consultancy role with the wider programme, so we will not lose that expertise and experience.”

Schoeman thanked SA Rugby for their understanding and praised the organisation for their vision to start the academy programme in 2011.

“They accepted and bought into the vision Neil Powell and myself had for the Springbok Sevens programme, with the academy in Stellenbosch turning out to be the foundation of massive successes by the Blitzboks, who went on to win multiple tournaments around the world and as such, became such great ambassadors for SA Rugby and South Africa,” said Schoeman.

“I loved every minute of this journey and based on the recent restructuring at SA Rugby, I feel that it is time to explore avenues where I can further express my passion for development and growth in not only sevens, but rugby in general.

“Therefore, it was a huge honour being approached by Gavin Varejes (the founder of SARLA), to join the biggest sporting charity and grass roots development platform in the southern hemisphere.

“The SA Rugby Legends Association has done amazing work in rugby, and I am honoured to become part of that family and still to be able to still give back to the game and the ex-players as part of SARLA.

“I will stay involved with SA Rugby on a consultancy basis and as such, my deep-rooted love and passion for the Blitzboks, who I had the privilege to represent as a player myself, will continue, although in a different role.

“The second Olympic bronze medal is testament to an exceptional collective effort from world-class players and management who I will always have close to my heart. Exciting times await not only the Springbok Sevens, but SARLA as well and I am honoured and privileged to be involved in that,” Schoeman said.

