SA vs Argentina: Fans back Manie Libbok to feature in Mbombela Test

Manie Libbok must jog out for the Boks to battle Argentina for the Rugby Championship title in Nelspruit on Saturday, according to SARugbymag.co.za readers.

The clash at a sold-out Mbombela Stadium will determine the winner of this year’s Rugby Championship, after the Springboks twice let a lead slip in a 29-28 defeat in Santiago del Estero.

JOIN THE KEO & ZELS WHATSAPP CHANNEL!

Libbok came in for criticism after missing a last-minute penalty which would have given the world champions the lead going into the final play of the match.

However, it appears the talented playmaker still has plenty of support from Bok fans who believe he must retain his role as Handre Pollard’s backup, in the absence of the injured Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

According to a poll run by the Keo & Zels Show, an overwhelming majority of fans would like to see Libbok feature in the Nelspruit Test.

Jordan Hendrikse, who has not played for the Springboks since his starting debut against Wales at Twickenham in June, was the only true competitor in the poll, having shown his big-match temperament by slotting a 59-metre penalty to take the Sharks to a Currie Cup title victory at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The post Bok fans: ‘Don’t drop Manie!’ appeared first on SA Rugby Magazine.