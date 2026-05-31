Hugo Broos’s no-nonsense attitude transforms Bafana Bafana

When Hugo Broos first took the reins of Bafana Bafana back in May 2021, many South Africans were far from impressed.

Labelled a ‘plumber’ and dismissed as arrogant and stubborn, the Belgian coach faced a mountain of criticism. Yet, Broos made many of his doubters eat humble pie by transforming the national side into a team of African giant-killers. He wasn’t afraid to shoot from the hip, famously criticising the standard of the PSL and the lack of South African players in top European leagues.

Broos made it clear from the outset that he would introduce younger players to mould the national side into a competitive team. The madala [elder] ignored the noise from those demanding he pick ‘big-name’ stars. Instead, he built a squad around unknown youngsters. Even when he was heavily criticised for overlooking seasoned players like Thembinkosi Lorch, Broos stuck to his guns.

That stubbornness paid off. This youthful side showed immense courage, leading Bafana Bafana to a third-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (held in 2024), their best result in over two decades, and qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Now, they have achieved the ultimate goal: Qualifying for the upcoming Fifa World Cup 2026.

Broos now has the distinction of leading the team to qualification on merit for the first time since 2002.

The coach, like the rest of the country, will be on the edge of his seat when South Africa faces Mexico in the opening match on June 11 at the Mexico City Stadium at 21:00.

Unflinching promise

Broos’s transformation wasn’t just about youth. He was clever enough to build the core of the team around Mamelodi Sundowns players, using their extensive experience in the Confederation of African Football competitions to give Bafana Bafana a winning edge.

Before the turnaround, Broos made a bold promise that he would resign if he failed to qualify for the world cup. Having secured South Africa’s place on the world stage, the man once called a ‘plumber’ has proved he is the master architect of a new, feared footballing nation.

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