Squads and opening fixtures: Get ready for the 2024 T20 Challenge

The countdown to the 2024 T20 Challenge has begun, with all squads officially announced ahead of the tournament opener tonight.

In the opening round, defending champions the Central Gauteng Lions will face the Northerns Titans at the Wanderers at 18:00.

Tomorrow, the Free State Knights will mark their return to the top division with a clash against the North West Dragons at the Mangaung Oval (14:00).

On Sunday, Western Province host Boland, while the EP Warriors take on last season’s finalists, the KZN Dolphins, at St George’s Park (14:00).

Squads:

Boland – Clyde Fortuin (c), Pieter Malan, Grant Roelofsen, Gavin Kaplan, Keith Dudgeon, Siyabonga Mahima, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Imraan Manack, Michael Copeland, Aviwe Mgijima, Akhona Mnyaka, Blayde Capell, Ethan Cunningham, Ayabulela Gqamane, Jevano Baron, Nathan Jacobs, Lehan Botha.

Central Gauteng Lions – Mitchell van Buuren (c), Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Delano Potgieter, Evan Jones, Joshua Richards, Junaid Dawood, Khaya Fakude, Kwena Maphaka, Lubabelo Sipamla, Muhammad Manack, Rafeeq Patel, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Richard Seletswane, Tshepo Moreki, Wandile Makwetu, Zack Momberg, Zubayr Hamza, Connor Esterhuizen.

EP Warriors – Matthew Breetzke (c), Alfred Mothoa, Anrich Nortje, Beyers Swanepoel, Sinethemba Qeshile, Patrick Kruger, Liam Alder, Tristan Stubbs, Diego Rosier, Jordan Hermann, Siya Plaatjie, Renaldo Meyer, Jiveshan Pillay, JP King, Andile Mokgakane, Siya Simetu, Nealan van Heerden, Matthew De Villiers, Duanne Olivier, Jean du Plessis, Senuran Muthusamy, CJ King, Eathan Frosler, Jason Raubenheimer.

Free State Knights – Dane Piedt (c), Patrick Botha, Isaac Dikgale, Lesego Senokwane, Jacques Snyman, Gihahn Cloete, Matthew Pollard, Tiaan van Vuuren, Nipho Mpungose, Dian Forrester, Sithembile Langa, Johan Van Dyk, Aaron Phangiso, Clayton Bosch, Aubrey Swanepoel, Garnett Tarr, Ruan Cronje, Monde Maqunqu, Malusi Siboto, Seth Flerdermaus.

KZN Dolphins – Prenelan Subrayen (c), Marques Ackerman, Jon-Jon Smuts, Bryce Parsons, Eathan Bosch, Romashan Pillay, Khaya Zondo, Bradley Porteous, Slade van Staden, Okuhle Cele, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Ottneil Baartman, Hanu Viljoen, Daryn Dupavillon, Tshepang Dithole, Banele Cele, Nqobani Mokoena, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj.

Northerns Titans – Neil Brand (c), Junior Dala, Keegan Petersen, Ferreira Donovan, Joshua van Heerden, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tshepo Ndwandwa, Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Lizaad Williams, Sibonelo Makhanya, Matthew Boast, Roelof van der Merwe, Jhedli van Briesies, Merrick Brett, Schalk Engelbrecht, Steve Stolk, Aiden Markram, Gerald Coetzee, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi.

North West Dragons – Wihan Lubbe (c), Rubi Hermann, Taheer Isaacs, Thamsanqa Khumalo, Matthew Kleinveldt, Lesiba Ngoepe, Ludwich Schuld, Ruan de Swardt, Caleb Seleka, Lutendo Tsanwani, Bamanye Xenxe, Meeka-Eel Prince, Odirile Modimokoane, Raynard van Tonder, Mohammed Bulbulia, Gideon Peters, Achille Cloete, Janneman Malan, Marco Jansen, Duan Jansen, Migael Pretorius, Kerwin Mungroo.

Western Province – Beuran Hendricks (c), Edward Moore, Daniel Smith, George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Kyle Verreynne, Onke Nyaku, Valentine Kitime, Liyema Waqu, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, David Bedingham, Juan James, Mihlali Mpongwana, Dane Paterson, Abdallah Bayoumy, Yaseen Vallie, Wesley Bedja.