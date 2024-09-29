Watch: I love you, Eben ‘Ysterbeth’ – Siya Kolisi

Siya Kolisi paid an emotional tribute to his best friend Eben Etzebeth after the lock celebrated his record-breaking 128th Test by helping the Springboks win the Rugby Championship.

Etzebeth played the full 80 minutes as the Springboks romped to a comfortable victory over Argentina to claim their first southern hemisphere title since 2019.

After the full-time whistle, Kolisi made a passionate tribute to the centurion, who surpassed Victor Matfield as South Africa’s most-capped player.

“I want to say, to my best friend, my eerste beste pel, Eben Etzebeth, yster, my brother, I am so grateful that I have walked this journey with you,” Kolisi said.

“I am grateful that you have been part of my life. Thank you for supporting me from the first day. Coach Rassie [Erasmus] named me as captain, you had my back. We have been together since we were 18 years old. You have always been by my side. You have been a true friend and you became a brother.

“You’ve led us as a team in so many ways, how smart you are, how you think about the game and the man you are off the field as well. To your family, to your wife, your mother and – your dad [who] is not with us anymore, but he was watching us today.

“I’m so proud of you. I’m so grateful to be your friend. I can’t wait to tell my kids, I played with Eben ‘Ysterbeth’. Cheers my brother, I love you.”

Name a better duo than Siya and Eben – we’ll wait pic.twitter.com/ogFo1lwh3J — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 28, 2024

The post Siya: I love you, Eben Ysterbeth! appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.